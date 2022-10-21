Famous birthdays for Oct. 21: Judge Judy, Andrew Scott

1/4

Oct. 21 (UPI) -- Those born this date are under the sign of Libra. They include: Advertisement

-- English poet Samuel Taylor Coleridge in 1772

-- Swedish chemist/industrialist Alfred Nobel, inventor of dynamite and founder of the Nobel Prize, in 1833

-- Jazz trumpeter John "Dizzy" Gillespie in 1917

-- Singer Celia Cruz in 1925

-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Whitey Ford in 1928

-- Author Ursula K. Le Guin in 1929

-- Rock musician Manfred Mann in 1940 (age 82)

-- Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member Steve Cropper in 1941 (age 81)

-- Judith "Judge Judy" Sheindlin in 1942 (age 80)

-- Former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in 1949 (age 73)

-- American astronaut Ronald McNair in 1950

-- Actor/author Carrie Fisher in 1956

-- Actor Ken Watanabe in 1959 (age 63)

-- Actor William Zabka in 1965 (age 57)

-- Actor Andrew Scott in 1976 (age 46)

-- TV personality Kim Kardashian in 1980 (age 42)

-- Model Amber Rose in 1983 (age 39)

-- Actor Matt Dallas in 1982 (age 40)

-- Actor Glen Powell in 1988 (age 34)

-- Country singer/songwriter Kane Brown in 1993 (age 29)

-- Singer Doja Cat, born Amala Ratna Zandile Dlamini, in 1995 (age 27)

-- Voice actor Nick Wolfhard in 1997 (age 25)