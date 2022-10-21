Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
Oct. 21, 2022 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for Oct. 21: Judge Judy, Andrew Scott

By UPI Staff
1/4
Judge Judy Sheindlin holds up her Lifetime Achievement Award in the press room at the 46th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards held at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium in California on May 5, 2019. The TV personality turns 80 on October 21. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/d525e87fd552cc85f416ea9925cabc97/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Judge Judy Sheindlin holds up her Lifetime Achievement Award in the press room at the 46th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards held at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium in California on May 5, 2019. The TV personality turns 80 on October 21. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 21 (UPI) -- Those born this date are under the sign of Libra.

They include:

Advertisement

-- English poet Samuel Taylor Coleridge in 1772

-- Swedish chemist/industrialist Alfred Nobel, inventor of dynamite and founder of the Nobel Prize, in 1833

-- Jazz trumpeter John "Dizzy" Gillespie in 1917

-- Singer Celia Cruz in 1925

-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Whitey Ford in 1928

File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI

-- Author Ursula K. Le Guin in 1929

-- Rock musician Manfred Mann in 1940 (age 82)

-- Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member Steve Cropper in 1941 (age 81)

-- Judith "Judge Judy" Sheindlin in 1942 (age 80)

-- Former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in 1949 (age 73)

-- American astronaut Ronald McNair in 1950

-- Actor/author Carrie Fisher in 1956

-- Actor Ken Watanabe in 1959 (age 63)

-- Actor William Zabka in 1965 (age 57)

-- Actor Andrew Scott in 1976 (age 46)

Andrew Scott attends the world premiere of 'Catherine Called Birdy' at the Royal Alexandra Theatre during the Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto, Canada on Sunday, September 11, 2022. Photo by Chris Chew/UPI
Advertisement

-- TV personality Kim Kardashian in 1980 (age 42)

-- Model Amber Rose in 1983 (age 39)

-- Actor Matt Dallas in 1982 (age 40)

-- Actor Glen Powell in 1988 (age 34)

-- Country singer/songwriter Kane Brown in 1993 (age 29)

-- Singer Doja Cat, born Amala Ratna Zandile Dlamini, in 1995 (age 27)

-- Voice actor Nick Wolfhard in 1997 (age 25)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

Read More

American Music Awards: Doja Cat earns nomination MTV EMAs: Doja Cat earns nomination Kim Kardashian to pay $1.26 million to SEC for promoting cryptocurrency Kim Kardashian launches Spotify true crime podcast 'The System'

Latest Headlines

Kate Dickie: Black sludge was talk of 'Matriarch' horror set
Movies // 6 minutes ago
Kate Dickie: Black sludge was talk of 'Matriarch' horror set
LOS ANGELES, Oct. 21 (UPI) -- Kate Dickie, Jemima Rooper and writer/director Ben Steiner discuss their horror movie "Matriarch," which premiered at Screamfest and streams Friday on Hulu.
Sarah Shahi, Noah Centineo, Quintessa Swindell see social issues in 'Black Adam'
Movies // 1 hour ago
Sarah Shahi, Noah Centineo, Quintessa Swindell see social issues in 'Black Adam'
LOS ANGELES, Oct. 21 (UPI) -- "Black Adam" stars Sarah Shahi, Noah Centineo and Quintessa Swindell discuss the superhero film and the real-life social issues it addresses. It premieres in theaters Friday.
Kevin Spacey cleared of battery in suit brought by fellow actor
Entertainment News // 10 hours ago
Kevin Spacey cleared of battery in suit brought by fellow actor
Oct. 20 (UPI) -- Oscar-winning actor Kevin Spacey is not liable for battery against "Star Trek: Discovery" star Anthony Rapp, a jury decided Thursday.
Chelsea Handler to host the Critics Choice Awards
TV // 10 hours ago
Chelsea Handler to host the Critics Choice Awards
Oct. 20 (UPI) -- Comedian Chelsea Handler is set to host the 28th annual Critics Choice Awards in Los Angeles this winter.
'P-Valley' renewed for a third season on Starz
TV // 11 hours ago
'P-Valley' renewed for a third season on Starz
Oct. 20 (UPI) -- The critically acclaimed drama "P-Valley" has been renewed for a third season on Starz.
Netflix schedules Trevor Noah's third standup comedy special
TV // 11 hours ago
Netflix schedules Trevor Noah's third standup comedy special
Oct. 20 (UPI) -- Trevor Noah's third Netflix special "I Wish You Would" will start streaming on Nov. 22, the streaming service announced Thursday.
TCM's 'Musical Matinees' to feature Gene Kelly, Doris Day movies
Movies // 13 hours ago
TCM's 'Musical Matinees' to feature Gene Kelly, Doris Day movies
Oct. 20 (UPI) -- TCM announced the "Musical Matinees series" on Thursday. The Saturday series hosted by Dave Karger begins Nov. 5 with "An American in Paris" and features "I'll See You In My Dreams," "Annie" and "42nd Street."
Trailer shows Tom Hanks in 'A Man Named Otto,' remake of Swedish film
Movies // 13 hours ago
Trailer shows Tom Hanks in 'A Man Named Otto,' remake of Swedish film
Oct. 20 (UPI) -- Tom Hanks will star "A Man Called Otto" the American Adaptation of the Swedish novel and movie adaptation "A Man Called Ove."
Jordan Peele's 'Nope' comes to Peacock in November
Movies // 13 hours ago
Jordan Peele's 'Nope' comes to Peacock in November
Oct. 20 (UPI) -- Peacock announced the streaming date for "Nope" on its service, coming less than a month after its home video release.
Dame Judi Dench accuses Netflix's 'The Crown' of 'sensationalism'
TV // 16 hours ago
Dame Judi Dench accuses Netflix's 'The Crown' of 'sensationalism'
Oct. 20 (UPI) -- Dame Judi Dench has joined a chorus of prominent Britons demanding Netflix clarify that its series "The Crown" is fictional. Netflix has clarified that the death of Princess Diana won't be portrayed on screen.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'1899' will premiere on Netflix on Nov. 17
'1899' will premiere on Netflix on Nov. 17
Joni Mitchell to play first full concert in 20 years
Joni Mitchell to play first full concert in 20 years
Movie review: 'Ticket to Paradise' is too toxic to laugh
Movie review: 'Ticket to Paradise' is too toxic to laugh
Kevin Spacey cleared of battery in suit brought by fellow actor
Kevin Spacey cleared of battery in suit brought by fellow actor
Taylor Swift to share 'secret projects' during 'Thursday Night Football'
Taylor Swift to share 'secret projects' during 'Thursday Night Football'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement