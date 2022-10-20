Trending
Entertainment News
Oct. 20, 2022 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for Oct. 20: Snoop Dogg, Viggo Mortensen

By UPI Staff
Snoop Dogg strikes a pose during an unveiling ceremony honoring him with the 2,651st star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles on November 19, 2018. The rapper turns 51 on October 20. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/d65269a60f03d817eddde620873f80fb/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Snoop Dogg strikes a pose during an unveiling ceremony honoring him with the 2,651st star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles on November 19, 2018. The rapper turns 51 on October 20. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 20 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Libra.

They include:

-- English astronomer/architect Christopher Wren in 1632

-- French poet Arthur Rimbaud in 1854

-- James Robert Mann, Illinois congressman and author of the "White Slave Traffic Act," also known as the "Mann Act," in 1856

-- Educator John Dewey in 1859

-- Actor Bela Lugosi in 1882

-- Jazz composer Jelly Roll Morton in 1890

-- Longtime Yankee Stadium announcer Bob Sheppard in 1910

-- Country singer Grandpa (Louis Marshall) Jones in 1913

-- Humorist Art Buchwald in 1925

-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Mickey Mantle in 1931

-- Actor William Christopher in 1932

-- Actor Jerry Orbach in 1935

-- Singer/songwriter Wanda Jackson in 1937 (age 85)

-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Juan Marichal in 1937 (age 85)

-- Poet Robert Pinsky in 1940 (age 82)

-- Writer Lewis Grizzard in 1946

-- Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member Tom Petty in 1950

-- Film director Danny Boyle in 1956 (age 66)

-- Actor Viggo Mortensen in 1958 (age 64)

-- Canadian astronaut Julie Payette in 1963 (age 59)

-- Vice President Kamala Harris in 1964 (age 58)

-- Actor William Zabka in 1965 (age 57)

-- Political commentator Michelle Malkin in 1970 (age 52)

-- Singer Dannii Minogue in 1971 (age 51)

-- Rapper Snoop Dogg, born Calvin Broadus Jr., in 1971 (age 51)

-- Actor John Krasinski in 1979 (age 43)

-- Actor Alona Tal in 1983 (age 39)

-- Actor Jennifer Freeman in 1985 (age 37)

-- Rapper A$AP Ferg, born Darold Durard Brown Ferguson Jr., in 1988 (age 34)

-- Actor Asante Blackk in 2001 (age 21)

