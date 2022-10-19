Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
Oct. 19, 2022 / 9:47 AM

Teresa Giudice didn't sign prenup with Louie Ruelas: 'True love'

By Annie Martin
Teresa Giudice (R) confirmed she didn't sign a prenuptial agreement with her husband, Louie Ruelas. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/7a26986bb66eb0ac8448cfea10a92a35/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Teresa Giudice (R) confirmed she didn't sign a prenuptial agreement with her husband, Louie Ruelas. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 19 (UPI) -- Teresa Giudice says she didn't sign a prenuptial agreement with her new husband, Louie Ruelas.

The 50-year-old television personality confirmed as much during Tuesday's episode of Watch What Happens Live, which was filmed at BravoCon.

Advertisement

Giudice, who stars on The Real Housewives of New Jersey, attended BravoCon with WWHL host and Real Housewives executive producer Andy Cohen and cast members from the Real Housewives franchise.

The Real Housewives stars fielded questions from the audience, including a person who asked Giudice if she took Cohen's advice and got a prenup with Ruelas.

"No," Giudice responded. "True love."

Giudice said on WWHL in February that she and Ruelas has no plans to get a prenup and said the same at the RHONJ Season 12 reunion in May.

"It's between Louie and I. It's going to be our decision," she said. "It's nobody's business."

Giudice then reiterated how her ex-husband, Joe Giudice, had her sign a prenup a week before their wedding.

"It's shameful 'cause when you get married, you get married for love," she said.

Advertisement

Giudice and Ruelas married in New Jersey in August.

Giudice has four daughters with ex-husband Joe Giudice.

Read More

Reality TV star Teresa Giudice marries Louie Ruelas 'Real Housewives of New York' reboot introduces cast Selma Blair exits 'Dancing with the Stars' due to health concerns What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Rick Riordan to release new 'Percy Jackson' book in 2023
Entertainment News // 16 minutes ago
Rick Riordan to release new 'Percy Jackson' book in 2023
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- "Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Chalice of the Gods," a new novel in Rick Riordan's fantasy book series, is coming in 2023.
Meghan Markle celebrates Queen Elizabeth II's legacy, leadership
Entertainment News // 46 minutes ago
Meghan Markle celebrates Queen Elizabeth II's legacy, leadership
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- Meghan Markle broke her silence on Queen Elizabeth II's death and the impact it's had on her and Prince Harry.
'Bachelor' alum Lauren Bushnell gives birth to second child
Entertainment News // 1 hour ago
'Bachelor' alum Lauren Bushnell gives birth to second child
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- "Bachelor" alum Lauren Bushnell welcomed her second child, a son, with her husband, singer Chris Lane.
Jennifer Hudson, Adam Lambert reminisce about 'American Idol,' sing 'Nessun Dorma'
TV // 3 hours ago
Jennifer Hudson, Adam Lambert reminisce about 'American Idol,' sing 'Nessun Dorma'
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- The "American Idol" alums Jennifer Hudson and Adam Lambert reminisced and sang together on Hudson's show.
Seth Meyers intends to show 'Documentary Now!' to filmmakers
TV // 7 hours ago
Seth Meyers intends to show 'Documentary Now!' to filmmakers
LOS ANGELES, Oct. 19 (UPI) -- "Documentary Now!" co-creator Seth Meyers expressed his hopes to show an episode of his satire show to Werner Herzog, the subject of one of the parodies.
Famous birthdays for Oct. 19: Evander Holyfield, Floyd Mayweather Sr.
Entertainment News // 8 hours ago
Famous birthdays for Oct. 19: Evander Holyfield, Floyd Mayweather Sr.
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- Former boxer Evander Holyfield turns 60 and former boxer Floyd Mayweather Sr. turns 70, among the famous birthdays for Oct. 19.
Movie review: 'Ticket to Paradise' is too toxic to laugh
Movies // 10 hours ago
Movie review: 'Ticket to Paradise' is too toxic to laugh
LOS ANGELES, Oct. 19 (UPI) -- The Julia Roberts/George Clooney rom-com "Ticket to Paradise" begins with a toxic premise and then fails to even make it funny.
'The Suspect' trailer: Aidan Turner stars in thriller series
TV // 23 hours ago
'The Suspect' trailer: Aidan Turner stars in thriller series
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- "The Suspect," a new series based on the Michael Robotham novel, is coming to Sundance Now and AMC+.
Movie review: 'Black Adam' amps The Rock to epic proportions
Movies // 17 hours ago
Movie review: 'Black Adam' amps The Rock to epic proportions
LOS ANGELES, Oct. 18 (UPI) -- "Black Adam" is a fun superhero vehicle for Dwayne Johnson but loses its foundation the more it contemplates its own existence.
Lauren Graham directs new 'Mighty Ducks' episode
TV // 21 hours ago
Lauren Graham directs new 'Mighty Ducks' episode
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- Disney+ shared an exclusive clip with UPI from Wednesday's episode of "The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers," directed by star Lauren Graham.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Movie review: 'Ticket to Paradise' is too toxic to laugh
Movie review: 'Ticket to Paradise' is too toxic to laugh
Lauren Graham directs new 'Mighty Ducks' episode
Lauren Graham directs new 'Mighty Ducks' episode
'Paloni' Halloween special includes final Gilbert Gottfried performance
'Paloni' Halloween special includes final Gilbert Gottfried performance
Daniel Craig receives Order of Saint Michael and Saint George
Daniel Craig receives Order of Saint Michael and Saint George
Carson Daly returns to 'Today' after 'hardcore' back surgery
Carson Daly returns to 'Today' after 'hardcore' back surgery
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement