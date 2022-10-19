Trending
Oct. 19, 2022

Rick Riordan to release new 'Percy Jackson' book in 2023

By Annie Martin

Oct. 19 (UPI) -- Rick Riordan will release a new Percy Jackson book in 2023.

The 58-year-old author announced the novel Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Chalice of the Gods on Tuesday.

Percy Jackson is a fantasy book series inspired by Greek mythology. The main series consists of five novels, the most recent of which, The Last Olympian, was released in 2009.

The Chalice of the Gods is a standalone sequel following the characters Percy Jackson, Annabeth Chase and Grover Underwood.

"Not a reboot. Not a reimagining. A full-blown, canonical, stand-alone sequel starring the original trio from The Lightning Thief," Riordan's website reads.

The book will see Percy, a modern-day boy who discovers he is the demigod son of Poseidon, take on his biggest challenge yet -- getting into college.

"After saving the world multiple times, Percy Jackson is hoping to have a normal senior year of high school. Unfortunately, the gods aren't quite done with him. Percy will have to fulfill a new quest in order to get the necessary letter of recommendation from Mount Olympus for his application to New Rome University," an official description reads.

Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Chalice of the Gods is scheduled for release Sept. 26, 2023.

The first two books, The Lightning Thief and Sea of Monsters, were adapted as films starring Logan Lerman and Alexandra Daddario.

