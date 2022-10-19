Meghan Markle celebrates Queen Elizabeth II's legacy, leadership

1/5

Oct. 19 (UPI) -- Meghan Markle is celebrating Queen Elizabeth II's legacy and leadership in the wake of the British monarch's death. Markle, 41, broke her silence on the queen's death in an interview with Variety published Wednesday. Advertisement

Markle, the duchess of Sussex, is married to the queen's grandson Prince Harry, duke of Sussex. Harry is the younger son of Prince Charles, now King Charles III.

Queen Elizabeth, Britain's longest-serving monarch, died at age 96 in September.

"There's been such an outpouring of love and support," Markle said. "I'm really grateful that I was able to be with my husband to support him, especially during that time."

"What's so beautiful is to look at the legacy that his grandmother was able to leave on so many fronts," she added. "Certainly, in terms of female leadership, she is the most shining example of what that looks like. I feel deep gratitude to have been able to spend time with her and get to know her."

The queen was preceded in death by her husband, Prince Philip.

"It's been a complicated time, but my husband, ever the optimist, said, 'Now she's reunited with her husband,'" Markle said.

In March 2018, Markle joined the queen at a Commonwealth Day celebration at Westminster Abbey in London as her first official engagement as a future royal.

"I've reflected on that first official engagement that I had with her, how special that felt. I feel fortunate. And I continue to be proud to have had a nice warmth with the matriarch of the family," Markle told Variety.

Markle and Harry married in May 2018 and have two children, son Archie, 3, and daughter Lilibet, 16 months. Markle said in the interview that the queen's death has given her family perspective.

"In big moments in life, you get a lot of perspective. It makes you wonder what you want to focus your energy on. Right now, we feel energized and excited about all of the things we've been building toward. We're also focused on our foundation. So much of the work we do includes the philanthropic space," she said.

Markle and Harry stepped back from their role as senior members of the royal family in January 2020 and live with their family in California. The pair will give a glimpse into their lives in a new Netflix docuseries.

