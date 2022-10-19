Trending
Entertainment News
Oct. 19, 2022 / 9:25 AM

'Bachelor' alum Lauren Bushnell gives birth to second child

By Annie Martin
Lauren Bushnell (R) welcomed her second child, a son, with her husband, singer Chris Lane. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/ffa2a26c10bea053c89d7e93ba1ace8e/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Lauren Bushnell (R) welcomed her second child, a son, with her husband, singer Chris Lane. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 19 (UPI) -- Bachelor alum Lauren Bushnell is a mom of two.

The 32-year-old television personality welcomed her second child, a son, with her husband, country music singer Chris Lane, on Sunday.

Bushnell shared the news Tuesday on Instagram alongside a video of herself and Lane introducing their elder son, Dutton Walker, 16 months, to their newborn.

"Bigggg bro loves his lil bro! Love our family and proud of you sweetheart!" Lane wrote in the comments.

Bushnell and Lane married in October 2019 and welcomed son Dutton in June 2021. The couple announced in June that they were expecting their second child.

"Party of 4, coming October 2022," Bushnell said on Instagram. "I cannot wait to see you as a big brother, Dutty!"

Bushnell is known for winning Ben Higgins' season of The Bachelor, which aired in 2016. Bushnell and Higgins ended their engagement the next year.

Lane is known for the singles "Fix," "Take Back Home Girl" featuring Tori Kelly, "I Don't Know About You" and "Big, Big Plans."

