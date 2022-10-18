Trending
Odette Annable gives birth to second daughter with Dave Annable

By Annie Martin
Odette Annable welcomed her second child, daughter Andi, with her husband, Dave Annable. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/c0bcd4e6692d9bb071efea2e7493d3f5/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- Odette Annable is a mom of two.

The 37-year-old actress welcomed her second child, daughter Andersen Lee, aka Andi, with her husband, actor Dave Annable, on Oct. 13.

Odette Annable shared the news Monday on Instagram alongside a photo with her baby girl.

"Please give a warm welcome to the little lady that has completed our family and stolen all of our hearts. Andersen Lee Annable, but we call her Andi #AndiAnnable," the actress captioned the post.

"You came into this world last Thursday October 13th, fast and furious in about 2 hours door to door. Birth story is for another day. Phew," she said. "For now, we will keep drowning in your sweetness and soaking up every bit of this beautiful time in our lives."

Odette Annable and Dave Annable also have a 7-year-old daughter, Charlie Mae.

"If you were wondering, yes, Charlie is obsessed and yes, she thinks she is only HER baby ;)," Odette Annable added.

Actresses Zoe Saldana, Rumer Willis and Rachel Bilson were among those to congratulate Odette Annable in the comments.

"Biggest congrats :-)," Saldana wrote.

"Congratulations beautiful mama," Willis added.

"Congrats beautiful mama," Bilson said.

Odette Annable and Dave Annable played Annie and Justin on Parenthood. The couple have since portrayed Geri Broussard and Dan Miller on Walker.

