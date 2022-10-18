Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
Oct. 18, 2022 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for Oct. 18: Joe Morton, Barry Keoghan

By UPI Staff
1/3
Joe Morton arrives for the 49th NAACP Image Awards at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium in California on January 15, 2018. The actor turns 75 on October 18. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/9b8367f048eb338f8b5c91bf01de220c/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Joe Morton arrives for the 49th NAACP Image Awards at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium in California on January 15, 2018. The actor turns 75 on October 18. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 18 (UPI) -- Those born on this day are under the sign of Libra.

They include:

Advertisement

-- Pope Pius II in 1405

-- Toy company founder Frederick August Otto Schwarz in 1836

-- Novelist Fannie Hurst in 1889

-- Former Canadian Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau in 1919

-- Singer Anita O'Day in 1919

-- Greek actor Melina Mercouri in 1920

-- Rock 'n' roll legend Chuck Berry in 1926

-- Sports broadcaster Keith Jackson in 1928

-- Actor Peter Boyle in 1935

-- Actor Dawn Wells in 1938

-- Lee Harvey Oswald, assassin of President John F. Kennedy, in 1939

-- Football Hall of Fame member Mike Ditka in 1939 (age 83)

File Photo by Kamil Krzaczynski/UPI

-- Composer Howard Shore in 1946 (age 76)

-- Singer/songwriter Laura Nyro in 1947

-- Actor Joe Morton in 1947 (age 75)

-- Playwright Wendy Wasserstein in 1950

-- Actor Pam Dawber in 1951 (age 71)

-- Writer Terry McMillan in 1951 (age 71)

-- Tennis Hall of Fame member Martina Navratilova in 1956 (age 66)

Advertisement

-- Actor Jean-Claude Van Damme in 1960 (age 62)

-- Actor Erin Moran in 1960

-- Musician Wynton Marsalis in 1961 (age 61)

-- Recording artist Ne-Yo, born Shaffer Chimere Smith, in 1979 (age 43)

-- Olympic gold medal-winning skier Lindsey Vonn in 1984 (age 38)

-- Conservative writer and speaker Milo Yiannopoulos in 1984 (age 38)

-- Actor Freida Pinto in 1984 (age 38)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- Actor Zac Efron in 1987 (age 35)

-- Country singer Riley Green in 1988 (age 34)

-- Television personality Bristol Palin in 1990 (age 32)

-- WNBA star Brittney Griner in 1990 (age 32)

-- Actor Tyler Posey in 1991 (age 31)

-- Actor Barry Keoghan in 1992 (age 30)

File Photo by Rune Hellestad/ UPI

Read More

Brittney Griner's appeal trial in Russia set for Oct. 25

Latest Headlines

Dan Levy to direct, star in 'Good Grief' movie for Netflix
Movies // 10 hours ago
Dan Levy to direct, star in 'Good Grief' movie for Netflix
Oct. 17 (UPI) -- "Schitt's Creek" co-creator and star Dan Levy has signed on to make his film directorial debut with "Good Grief."
Martin Short, David Alan Grier join 'Beauty and the Beast' special
TV // 9 hours ago
Martin Short, David Alan Grier join 'Beauty and the Beast' special
Oct. 17 (UPI) -- Martin Short will play Lumière and David Alan Grier will play Cogsworth in the animated and live-action blended ABC special, "Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration."
Screamfest movie review: 'Do Not Disturb' still disturbs with bloody, scary trip
Movies // 13 hours ago
Screamfest movie review: 'Do Not Disturb' still disturbs with bloody, scary trip
LOS ANGELES, Oct. 17 (UPI) -- "Do Not Disturb," which played at the Screamfest horror movie festival in Los Angeles, shows a newlywed couple on a bloody, disturbing trip with deadly results.
Itzy attend Halloween party in 'Boys Like You' music video teaser
Music // 13 hours ago
Itzy attend Halloween party in 'Boys Like You' music video teaser
Oct. 17 (UPI) -- K-pop stars Itzy released a preview of their video for the English-language single "Boys Like You."
Harrison Ford joins 'Captain America 4' as Thaddeus 'Thunderbolt' Ross
Movies // 14 hours ago
Harrison Ford joins 'Captain America 4' as Thaddeus 'Thunderbolt' Ross
Oct. 17 (UPI) -- Harrison Ford will replace late actor William Hurt as Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
'Canada's Drag Race: Canada Vs. the World' unveils cast
TV // 14 hours ago
'Canada's Drag Race: Canada Vs. the World' unveils cast
Oct. 17 (UPI) -- Icesis Couture, Ra'Jah O'Hara, Victoria Scone and other stars will return in "Canada's Drag Race: Canada Vs. the World" in November.
Russell Crowe, girlfriend Britney Theriot make red carpet debut
Entertainment News // 14 hours ago
Russell Crowe, girlfriend Britney Theriot make red carpet debut
Oct. 17 (UPI) -- Russell Crowe, 58, and his girlfriend, Britney Theriot, 31, attended the Rome Film Festival premiere of "Poker Face."
'Married at First Sight's Dr. Jessica Griffin, Jon Francetic marry in New York
Entertainment News // 15 hours ago
'Married at First Sight's Dr. Jessica Griffin, Jon Francetic marry in New York
Oct. 17 (UPI) -- Former "Married at First Sight" expert Dr. Jessica Griffin and Season 6 star Jon Francetic married at a New York wedding.
'Creed III' posters tease Michael B. Jordan, Jonathan Majors showdown
Movies // 16 hours ago
'Creed III' posters tease Michael B. Jordan, Jonathan Majors showdown
Oct. 17 (UPI) -- "Creed III," a new film in the "Rocky" franchise, will open in theaters in March 2023.
Taylor Swift shares 'Midnights' lyrics, release schedule
Music // 16 hours ago
Taylor Swift shares 'Midnights' lyrics, release schedule
Oct. 17 (UPI) -- Taylor Swift unveiled "Midnights" lyrics on a Spotify billboard in Times Square and a release schedule for the album.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Russell Crowe, girlfriend Britney Theriot make red carpet debut
Russell Crowe, girlfriend Britney Theriot make red carpet debut
'Paloni' Halloween special includes final Gilbert Gottfried performance
'Paloni' Halloween special includes final Gilbert Gottfried performance
Screamfest movie review: 'Do Not Disturb' still disturbs with bloody, scary trip
Screamfest movie review: 'Do Not Disturb' still disturbs with bloody, scary trip
'Creed III' posters tease Michael B. Jordan, Jonathan Majors showdown
'Creed III' posters tease Michael B. Jordan, Jonathan Majors showdown
'Canada's Drag Race: Canada Vs. the World' unveils cast
'Canada's Drag Race: Canada Vs. the World' unveils cast
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement