Advertisement
Entertainment News
Oct. 17, 2022 / 12:23 PM

Russell Crowe, girlfriend Britney Theriot make red carpet debut

By Annie Martin
1/5
Russell Crowe (R) and his girlfriend, Britney Theriot, attend the Rome Film Festival premiere of "Poker Face." Photo by Rocco Spaziani/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/1f3ab0b783195c96f7b97d44421d3d41/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Russell Crowe (R) and his girlfriend, Britney Theriot, attend the Rome Film Festival premiere of "Poker Face." Photo by Rocco Spaziani/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 17 (UPI) -- Russell Crowe and his girlfriend, Britney Theriot, are making their red carpet debut as a couple.

The 58-year-old actor and Theriot, 31, attended the Rome Film Festival premiere of Crowe's film Poker Face on Sunday.

Advertisement

Crowe and Theriot were all smiles as they posed for photos. Theriot wore a strapless blue dress, with Crowe in a coordinating dark suit.

The couple reportedly met on the set of the film Broken City in 2013 and were first romantically linked in November 2020.

Crowe was previously married to Danielle Spencer and has two sons, Charles, 18, and Tennyson, 16, with his ex-wife.

Poker Face follows Jake Foley (Crowe), a tech billionaire and gambler who hosts a high-stakes game for his friends. In order to stay in the game, the players must share their secrets.

RZA and Elsa Pataky also star.

Poker Face is written by Crowe and Stephen M. Coates and directed by Crowe. The film opens in theaters Nov. 16.

Celebrity couples of 2022

Russell Crowe and Britney Theriot
Russell Crowe (R) and Britney Theriot make their red carpet debut as a couple as they attend the premiere of Crowe's "Poker Face" during the Rome Film Festival in Italy on October 16, 2022. Crowe and Theriot were first romantically linked in November 2020. Photo by Rocco Spaziani/UPI | License Photo

Read More

'Creed III' posters tease Michael B. Jordan, Jonathan Majors showdown 'House of the Dragon' finale teaser: Rhaenyra's allies rally to her cause Taylor Swift shares 'Midnights' lyrics, release schedule What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Harrison Ford joins 'Captain America 4' as Thaddeus 'Thunderbolt' Ross
Movies // 10 minutes ago
Harrison Ford joins 'Captain America 4' as Thaddeus 'Thunderbolt' Ross
Oct. 17 (UPI) -- Harrison Ford will replace late actor William Hurt as Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
'Canada's Drag Race: Canada Vs. the World' unveils cast
TV // 43 minutes ago
'Canada's Drag Race: Canada Vs. the World' unveils cast
Oct. 17 (UPI) -- Icesis Couture, Ra'Jah O'Hara, Victoria Scone and other stars will return in "Canada's Drag Race: Canada Vs. the World" in November.
'Married at First Sight's Dr. Jessica Griffin, Jon Francetic marry in New York
Entertainment News // 1 hour ago
'Married at First Sight's Dr. Jessica Griffin, Jon Francetic marry in New York
Oct. 17 (UPI) -- Former "Married at First Sight" expert Dr. Jessica Griffin and Season 6 star Jon Francetic married at a New York wedding.
'Creed III' posters tease Michael B. Jordan, Jonathan Majors showdown
Movies // 2 hours ago
'Creed III' posters tease Michael B. Jordan, Jonathan Majors showdown
Oct. 17 (UPI) -- "Creed III," a new film in the "Rocky" franchise, will open in theaters in March 2023.
Taylor Swift shares 'Midnights' lyrics, release schedule
Music // 2 hours ago
Taylor Swift shares 'Midnights' lyrics, release schedule
Oct. 17 (UPI) -- Taylor Swift unveiled "Midnights" lyrics on a Spotify billboard in Times Square and a release schedule for the album.
'Real Housewives of New York' reboot introduces cast
TV // 2 hours ago
'Real Housewives of New York' reboot introduces cast
Oct. 17 (UPI) -- Bravo announced the cast of "The Real Housewives of New York City" Season 14 at BravoCon.
'House of the Dragon' finale teaser: Rhaenyra's allies rally to her cause
TV // 3 hours ago
'House of the Dragon' finale teaser: Rhaenyra's allies rally to her cause
Oct. 17 (UPI) -- "House of the Dragon," a fantasy series starring Emma D'Arcy and Olivia Cooke, will air its Season 1 finale Sunday.
BTS to take hiatus as members fulfill military service
Music // 3 hours ago
BTS to take hiatus as members fulfill military service
Oct. 17 (UPI) -- K-pop group BTS will reunite in 2025 after the members complete their mandatory military service in South Korea.
Sylvester Stallone plays NYC gangster who moves to OK in 'Tulsa King' trailer
TV // 5 hours ago
Sylvester Stallone plays NYC gangster who moves to OK in 'Tulsa King' trailer
Oct. 17 (UPI) -- Paramount+ has released a 2-minute preview of "Tulsa King," its new Oklahoma-set mob drama starring "Rocky" icon Sylvester Stallone.
Jack Harlow to guest host, perform on 'SNL' Oct. 29
TV // 5 hours ago
Jack Harlow to guest host, perform on 'SNL' Oct. 29
Oct. 17 (UPI) -- Rapper Jack Harlow is set to guest host and sing on the Oct. 29 episode of "Saturday Night Live."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Demian Bichir: 'Right One' is father-daughter love story with vampires
Demian Bichir: 'Right One' is father-daughter love story with vampires
'Saturday Night Live' lampoons Jan. 6 House hearing
'Saturday Night Live' lampoons Jan. 6 House hearing
'Halloween Ends' tops North American box office with $41.3M
'Halloween Ends' tops North American box office with $41.3M
'Paloni' Halloween special includes final Gilbert Gottfried performance
'Paloni' Halloween special includes final Gilbert Gottfried performance
'Dr. Seuss Baking Challenge' to premiere on Prime Video, Freevee Dec. 13
'Dr. Seuss Baking Challenge' to premiere on Prime Video, Freevee Dec. 13
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement