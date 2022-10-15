Trending
Oct. 15, 2022 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for Oct. 15: Ncuti Gatwa, Sarah Ferguson

By UPI Staff
Ncuti Gatwa attends the 27th Critics Choice Awards at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel in Los Angeles on March 13. The actor turns 30 on October 15. File Photo by David Swanson/EPA-EFE
Oct. 15 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Libra.

They include:

-- Roman poet Virgil in 70 B.C.

-- German philosopher Friedrich Nietzsche in 1844

-- U.S. first lady Edith Wilson in 1872

-- English writer/humorist P.G. Wodehouse in 1881

-- Author Mario Puzo in 1920

-- Former Chrysler Corp. Chairman Lee Iacocca in 1924

-- Singer Barry McGuire in 1935 (age 87)

-- Actor Linda Lavin in 1937 (age 85)

-- Actor/director Penny Marshall in 1943

-- Nobel Peace Prize recipient David Trimble in 1944

-- Baseball Hall of Fame pitcher Jim Palmer in 1945 (age 77)

-- Pop singer Richard Carpenter in 1946 (age 76)

-- Singer Tito Jackson in 1953 (age 69)

-- Actor Tanya Roberts in 1955

-- Sarah Ferguson, duchess of York, in 1959 (age 63)

-- Chef Emeril Lagasse in 1959 (age 63)

-- Singer Ginuwine, born Elgin Baylor Lumpkin, in 1970 (age 52)

-- Singer Keyshia Cole in 1981 (age 41)

-- Actor Ncuti Gatwa in 1992 (age 30)

-- Actor Bailee Madison in 1999 (age 23)

