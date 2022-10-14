Trending
Oct. 14, 2022 / 7:18 AM

What to stream this weekend: 'Halloween Ends,' 'High School'

By Ben Hooper
Jamie Lee Curtis makes her final appearance in the "Halloween" horror franchise in "Halloween Kills," the 13th film in the series. The movie streams Friday on Peacock. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/b0a6fabbb23da38614c4f7cc23dd1269/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Oct. 14 (UPI) -- Jamie Lee Curtis' last stand against serial killer Michael Myers in Halloween Ends, Kaitlyn Dever's attempts to sabotage Romeo and Juliet's romance in Rosaline and Charlie Hunnam's search for redemption in Shantaram are some of the streaming entertainment options this weekend.

Additionally, Marlon Wayans and Priah Ferguson face-off against a mischievous spirit in The Curse of Bridge Hollow, Tegan & Sara's teenage years are explored in Amazon Freevee series High School, couples who fell in love online come face-to-face for the first time in Catfish: the TV Show and Megan Thee Stallion serves as host and musical guest on Saturday Night Live.

Here's a rundown of some of the movies and TV shows coming to streaming platforms this weekend.

Film

'Halloween Ends' -- Peacock

Halloween Ends, the 13th installment in the Halloween series of horror films, arrives Friday on Peacock. Jamie Lee Curtis, star of the original 1978 Halloween film, returns for her final outing as protagonist Laurie in a film set four years after the end of the previous installment, 2021's Halloween Kills. Curtis has said the film will mark her final appearance in the franchise.

'Rosaline' -- Hulu

Kaitlyn Dever stars as the titular character in Rosaline, which streams Friday on Hulu. The comedic take on William Shakespeare's Romeo & Juliet is told from the perspective of Rosaline, Juliet's cousin and Romeo's crush at the start of play. The film, based on the novel When You Were Mine by Rebecca Serle, also stars Kyle Allen, Sean Teale, Minnie Driver and Bradley Whitford.

'The Curse of Bridge Hollow' -- Netflix

Marlon Wayans and Priah Ferguson star as a father-daughter duo fighting a mischievous spirit in their new small town home in The Curse of Bridge Hollow, which streams Friday on Netflix. The movie, directed by Jeff Wadlow, also stars Kelly Rowland, Rob Riggle, John Michael Higgins and Lauren Lapkus.

TV

'Shantaram' -- Apple TV+

Charlie Hunnam stars as recovering drug addict Lin Ford in Shantaram, a new series premiering Friday on Apple TV+. The adaptation of Gregory David Roberts' novel of the same name follows Ford as his tries to start a new life in Bombay, India, in the 1980s. The series also stars Antonia Desplat, Shubham Saraf, Elektra Kilbey, Luke Pasqualino, Alexander Siddig, Richard Roxburgh and Vincent Perez. The show is written and executive produced by Steve Lightfoot.

'High School' -- Freevee

Tegan and Sara Quin -- twin sisters better known as recording duo Tegan & Sara -- bring their best-selling memoir High School to streaming TV in a series premiering Friday on Amazon Freevee. The series stars Railey and Seazynn Gilliland as Tegan and Sara Quin, respectively, as they navigate their teenage years in Calgary, Alberta. High School is executive produced, written and co-showrun by Clea DuVall and Laura Kittrel. The series also stars Cobie Smulders and Kyle Bornheimer.

'Catfish: the TV Show' Season 8F -- Hulu

MTV reality series Catfish: the TV Show, which spun off from the 2010 documentary film Catfish, brings its Season 8F to Hulu on Saturday. Each episode follows a couple who fell in love online and shows what happens when they meet in person for the first time. The series is hosted by Nev Schulman and Kamie Crawford.

'SNL' -- NBC/Peacock

Megan Thee Stallion pulls double duty as host and musical guest on Saturday Night Live, which airs Saturday night on NBC and streams the following day on Peacock.

