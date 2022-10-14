Famous birthdays for Oct. 14: Steve Coogan, Jon Seda

Oct. 14 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Libra.
They include:
|Advertisement
Oct. 14 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Libra. They include:
Oct. 14 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Libra.
They include:
-- King James II of England in 1633
-- William Penn, the English Quaker who founded Pennsylvania, in 1644
-- Dwight D. Eisenhower, World War II military leader/34th president of the United States, in 1890
-- Poet E.E. Cummings in 1894
-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Oscar Charleston in 1896
-- Nobel Peace Prize laureate Le Duc Tho in 1911
-- Former U.S. Surgeon General Dr. C. Everett Koop in 1916
-- Actor Roger Moore in 1927
-- Watergate figure/author/lecturer John Dean in 1938 (age 84)
-- Fashion designer Ralph Lauren in 1939 (age 83)
-- British pop singer Cliff Richard in 1940 (age 82)
-- Actor Harry Anderson in 1952
-- Actor Greg Evigan in 1953 (age 69)
-- Golf Hall of Fame member Beth Daniel in 1956 (age 66)
-- Musician Thomas Dolby in 1958 (age 64)
-- Sports talk show host Jim Rome in 1964 (age 58)
-- Actor Steve Coogan in 1965 (age 57)
-- Actor Jon Seda in 1970 (age 52)
-- Country music singer Natalie Maines in 1974 (age 48)
-- Singer/actor Usher Raymond IV in 1978 (age 44)
-- Wrestler Stacy Keibler in 1979 (age 43)
-- Actor Ben Whishaw in 1980 (age 42)
-- Actor/comedian Jay Pharoah in 1987 (age 35)
-- Actor Max Thieriot in 1988 (age 34)
-- Actor Ariela Barer in 1998 (age 24)
-- Actor Rowan Blanchard in 2001 (age 21)