Famous birthdays for Oct. 14: Steve Coogan, Jon Seda

1/3

Steve Coogan speaks at an anti-Brexit march in London on March 23, 2019. The actor turns 57 on October 14. File Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 14 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Libra. They include: Advertisement

-- King James II of England in 1633

-- William Penn, the English Quaker who founded Pennsylvania, in 1644

-- Dwight D. Eisenhower, World War II military leader/34th president of the United States, in 1890

-- Poet E.E. Cummings in 1894

-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Oscar Charleston in 1896

-- Nobel Peace Prize laureate Le Duc Tho in 1911

-- Former U.S. Surgeon General Dr. C. Everett Koop in 1916

-- Actor Roger Moore in 1927

-- Watergate figure/author/lecturer John Dean in 1938 (age 84)

File Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI

-- Fashion designer Ralph Lauren in 1939 (age 83)

-- British pop singer Cliff Richard in 1940 (age 82)

-- Actor Harry Anderson in 1952

-- Actor Greg Evigan in 1953 (age 69)

-- Golf Hall of Fame member Beth Daniel in 1956 (age 66)

-- Musician Thomas Dolby in 1958 (age 64)

-- Sports talk show host Jim Rome in 1964 (age 58)

Advertisement

-- Actor Steve Coogan in 1965 (age 57)

-- Actor Jon Seda in 1970 (age 52)

File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

-- Country music singer Natalie Maines in 1974 (age 48)

-- Singer/actor Usher Raymond IV in 1978 (age 44)

-- Wrestler Stacy Keibler in 1979 (age 43)

-- Actor Ben Whishaw in 1980 (age 42)

-- Actor/comedian Jay Pharoah in 1987 (age 35)

-- Actor Max Thieriot in 1988 (age 34)

-- Actor Ariela Barer in 1998 (age 24)

-- Actor Rowan Blanchard in 2001 (age 21)