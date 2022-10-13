Trending
Entertainment News
Oct. 13, 2022 / 12:55 PM

'Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales' coming to PC in November

By Annie Martin

Oct. 13 (UPI) -- Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales is coming to PC in November.

Sony announced Thursday that the action-adventure video game, originally a PlayStation exclusive, will launch Nov. 18 on Steam and Epic Games.

The PC version of the game features several enhancements and customizable settings, including options for ray-traced reflections and shadows, and support for Nvidia DLSS 3 technology.

The graphics menu has many customizable features, presets and quality levels, including texture quality and filtering, level of detail, crowd and traffic density, field of view and more.

In addition, the game is fully optimized for ultra-wide gaming and supports ultra-wide aspect ratios of 21:9, 32:9 and up to 48:9 while using triple monitor setups. Cinematics will be available up to 32:9.

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales is available for pre-purchase now for $49.99.

Those who pre-order will receive the two-suit pack, including the T.R.A.C.K. Suit and Into the Spider-Verse Suit, early access to the Gravity Well gadget, and three skill points to unlock some abilities from the start of the game.

