Jamie Lee Curtis, Arnold Schwarzenegger reunite at her hand and footprint ceremony

Jamie Lee Curtis (C) was honored at TCL Chinese Theatre with her family, Arnold Schwarznegger (R) and Melanie Griffith by her side. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 13 (UPI) -- Jamie Lee Curtis reunited with her True Lies co-star Arnold Schwarzenegger at her TCL Chinese Theatre hand and footprint ceremony. The 63-year-old actress was honored Wednesday at the historic theater in Los Angeles. Advertisement

Curtis and Schwarzenegger played married couple Helen and Harry Tasker in True Lies, which opened in theaters in 1994.

Melanie Griffith, a longtime friend of Curtis' and her co-star in the 1981 made-for-television comedy She's in the Army Now, also attended the event.

In addition, Curtis' husband, writer and director Christopher Guest, and their two children, Annie and Ruby, showed their support for Curtis at the ceremony.

Curtis is known for playing Laurie Strode in the Halloween horror film franchise and has also starred in such films as Trading Places, A Fish Called Wanda and Freaky Friday.

She will make her final appearance as Laurie in Halloween Ends, which opens in theaters Friday.

In a recent interview with UPI, Curtis said she and her character of Laurie "are intertwined in a way that it is almost impossible to separate us."