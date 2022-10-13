Famous birthdays for Oct. 13: Jerry Rice, Caleb McLaughlin

1/4

NFL great Jerry Rice speaks to the media after then-President Donald Trump pardoned ex-San Francisco 49ers owner Edward DeBartolo Jr. at the White House in Washington, D.C., on February 18, 2020. Rice turns 60 on October 13. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 13 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Libra. They include: Advertisement

-- American Revolutionary War heroine Molly Pitcher in 1754

-- Editorial cartoonist Herbert Block in 1909

-- Former British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher in 1925

-- Jesse L. Brown, the first Black American naval aviator, in 1926

-- Actor Melinda Dillon in 1939 (age 83)

-- Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member Paul Simon in 1941 (age 81)

-- Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones in 1942 (age 80)

File Photo by Jon SooHoo/UPI

-- Musician Robert Lamm in 1944 (age 78)

-- Rocker Sammy Hagar in 1947 (age 75)

-- Horse racing Hall of Fame member Pat Day in 1953 (age 69)

-- Chris Carter, creator of The X-Files, in 1956 (age 66)

-- Entertainer Marie Osmond in 1959 (age 63)

-- NBA coach Doc Rivers in 1961 (age 61)

-- Actor Kelly Preston in 1962

-- Football Hall of Fame member Jerry Rice in 1962 (age 60)

-- Actor Matt Walsh in 1964 (age 58)

-- Cuban Olympic gold medal high jump specialist Javier Sotomayor in 1967 (age 55)

-- Actor Kate Walsh in 1967 (age 55)

-- Actor Tisha Campbell-Martin in 1968 (age 54)

-- Figure skater Nancy Kerrigan in 1969 (age 53)

-- Actor Sacha Baron Cohen in 1971 (age 51)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- Singer Ashanti Douglas in 1980 (age 42)

-- Australian Olympic gold medal swimmer Ian Thorpe in 1982 (age 40)

-- First daughter Tiffany Trump in 1993 (age 29)

-- Singer Jimin, born Park Ji-min, in 1995 (age 27)

-- Actor Caleb McLaughlin in 2001 (age 21)