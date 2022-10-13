Brandy getting 'rest' after reported hospitalization

1/5

Brandy gave a health update after emergency medical services were reportedly called to her home. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 13 (UPI) -- Brandy says she's focused on getting "rest" following her reported hospitalization. The 43-year-old singer and actress gave a health update and thanked fans for their support Wednesday on Twitter and Instagram Stories. Advertisement

"To my beloved fam, friends, and starz thank you for sending love and light my way. I am following doctors' orders and getting the rest I need due to dehydration and low amounts of nutrition," she wrote. "Thank you for your prayers and support. Grateful for you all, see you soon."

TMZ reported Wednesday that Brandy was taken to a hospital Tuesday after emergency medical services were called to her California home.

Brandy is known for playing Moesha Mitchell on Moesha and Chardonnay Pitts on The Game. She most recently portrayed Naomi "Xplicit Lyrics" Harris-Jones on the ABC series Queens.

As a singer, Brandy released her seventh studio album, B7, in July 2020.