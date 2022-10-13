Trending
Entertainment News
Oct. 13, 2022 / 9:50 AM

Brandy getting 'rest' after reported hospitalization

By Annie Martin
Brandy gave a health update after emergency medical services were reportedly called to her home. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 13 (UPI) -- Brandy says she's focused on getting "rest" following her reported hospitalization.

The 43-year-old singer and actress gave a health update and thanked fans for their support Wednesday on Twitter and Instagram Stories.

"To my beloved fam, friends, and starz thank you for sending love and light my way. I am following doctors' orders and getting the rest I need due to dehydration and low amounts of nutrition," she wrote. "Thank you for your prayers and support. Grateful for you all, see you soon."

TMZ reported Wednesday that Brandy was taken to a hospital Tuesday after emergency medical services were called to her California home.

Brandy is known for playing Moesha Mitchell on Moesha and Chardonnay Pitts on The Game. She most recently portrayed Naomi "Xplicit Lyrics" Harris-Jones on the ABC series Queens.

As a singer, Brandy released her seventh studio album, B7, in July 2020.

'Shantaram' star Charlie Hunnam hopes fans don't expect 'Anarchy' in India
NEW YORK, Oct. 13 (UPI) -- "Sons of Anarchy" icon Charlie Hunnam says he wanted to star in "Shantaram" because the Apple TV+ drama is a fascinating tale of survival and redemption set in the not-too-distant past.
American Music Awards: Bad Bunny leads 2022 nominations
Oct. 13 (UPI) -- Bad Bunny, Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, Drake and other artists are nominated at the American Music Awards.
Queen releases previously unheard song featuring late Freddie Mercury
Oct. 13 (UPI) -- Legendary British rock band Queen released a lyric video Thursday for a previously unheard song called "Face it Alone," featuring late lead singer Freddie Mercury.
Jamie Lee Curtis, Arnold Schwarzenegger reunite at her hand and footprint ceremony
Oct. 13 (UPI) -- Jamie Lee Curtis was honored at TCL Chinese Theatre with her family, "True Lies" co-star Arnold Schwarznegger and Melanie Griffith by her side.
TNT to air British thriller series 'The Lazarus Project'
Oct. 13 (UPI) -- TNT has announced it acquired "The Lazarus Project" and plans to air the British action-thriller in early 2023.
'Pawn Stars' spinoff to premiere on History Nov. 9
Oct. 13 (UPI) -- The "Pawn Stars" spinoff series, "Pawn Stars Do America," is slated to premiere on the History Channel Nov. 9.
Kevin Hart mourns the death of his father Henry Witherspoon
Oct. 13 (UPI) -- Actor and comedian Kevin Hart has announced on Instagram the death of his father.
IFC Films to release Bob Odenkirk's rom-com 'Life Upside Down'
Oct. 13 (UPI) -- IFC Films has announced plans to release "Life Upside Down," starring Bob Odenkirk, in theaters and on video-on-demand platforms on Jan. 27.
Trevor Noah's final 'Daily Show' episode to air Dec. 8
Oct. 13 (UPI) -- Trevor Noah's last episode as host of "The Daily Show" is set to air on Dec. 8.
Famous birthdays for Oct. 13: Jerry Rice, Caleb McLaughlin
Oct. 13 (UPI) -- NFL great Jerry Rice turns 60 and actor Caleb McLaughlin turns 21, among the famous birthdays for Oct. 13.
