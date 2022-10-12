Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
Oct. 12, 2022 / 8:29 AM

Khloe Kardashian has 'incredibly rare' tumor removed from her face

By Health Day News
1/5
Khloe Kardashian arrives on the red carpet for The Met Gala on May 2, 2022. She announced that she had a tumor removed from her face. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/f79d5450a76eaedfb2c643fa8e63eb11/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Khloe Kardashian arrives on the red carpet for The Met Gala on May 2, 2022. She announced that she had a tumor removed from her face. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Celebrity Khloe Kardashian announced Tuesday that she had survived a second bout of skin cancer, this time on her face.

Kardashian said her "incredibly rare" tumor was removed by Beverly Hills surgeon Dr. Garth Fisher after the reality TV star noticed a bump that wouldn't go away.

Advertisement

"I decided to get it biopsied 7 months after realizing it was not budging," Kardashian, 38, wrote in an Instagram post.

Kardashian had initially thought the bump was a pimple, but later was seen by multiple doctors who told her the tumor was "incredibly rare for someone [her] age."

She was told to have surgery immediately after the biopsy results were returned.

"All my margins appear clear and now we are onto the healing process," Kardashian wrote over a picture of her face with a bandage. "You'll continue to see my bandages and when I'm allowed, you'll probably see a scar (and an indentation in my cheek from the tumor being removed)."

Kardashian had been wearing a bandage on her face for a few weeks.

In her post she also revealed that this was the second time she had skin cancer.

Advertisement

"At 19-years-old, I had melanoma on my back, and I had a surgery to remove that as well," Kardashian said. "I am someone who wears sunscreen every single day, religiously so no one is exempt from these things. Please take this seriously and do regular self-exams as well as your annual checkups."

Kardashian also shared recent videos and photos of her wearing the bandage in public, thanking her dermatologists, surgeon and also her makeup artist for "dealing with" the face bandages.

Kardashian said that she was "lucky and all I have is a scar to tell a story with. I hope you enjoy how fabulous I'm making these face bandages look."

More information

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has more on skin cancer.

SOURCE: Instagram

Copyright © 2022 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Read More

Kanye West slams Zuckerberg for Instagram restriction, earns praise from Elon Musk Kim Kardashian to pay $1.26 million to SEC for promoting cryptocurrency Kim Kardashian launches Spotify true crime podcast 'The System'

Latest Headlines

Florence + The Machine perform 'King' on 'Late Late Show'
Music // 41 minutes ago
Florence + The Machine perform 'King' on 'Late Late Show'
Oct. 12 (UPI) -- Florence + The Machine performs "King" on "The Late Late Show with James Corden."
'Halloween' icon Jamie Lee Curtis: Laurie Strode and I are 'impossible to separate'
Movies // 5 hours ago
'Halloween' icon Jamie Lee Curtis: Laurie Strode and I are 'impossible to separate'
NEW YORK, Oct. 12 (UPI) -- Scream queen Jamie Lee Curtis says her journey as Laurie Strode, which began with 1978's Halloween, has come to a satisfying conclusion with "Halloween Ends."
Famous birthdays for Oct. 12: Josh Hutcherson, Sam Moore
Entertainment News // 5 hours ago
Famous birthdays for Oct. 12: Josh Hutcherson, Sam Moore
Oct. 12 (UPI) -- Actor Josh Hutcherson turns 30 and R&B singer Sam Moore turns 87, among the famous birthdays for Oct. 12.
Broadway legend, 'Murder, She Wrote' sleuth Angela Lansbury dead at 96
Entertainment News // 16 hours ago
Broadway legend, 'Murder, She Wrote' sleuth Angela Lansbury dead at 96
Oct. 11 (UPI) -- British TV, film and stage legend Angela Lansbury, whose career spanned nearly 80 years, died Tuesday. She was 96.
Beyond Fest movie review: 'The Menu' makes scathing statement through horror
Movies // 16 hours ago
Beyond Fest movie review: 'The Menu' makes scathing statement through horror
LOS ANGELES, Oct. 11 (UPI) -- "The Menu," in theaters Nov. 18, is a suspenseful contained thriller with something to say about the abuse of the service industry.
Graham McTavish, Lotte Verbeek return for 'Outlander' Season 7
TV // 17 hours ago
Graham McTavish, Lotte Verbeek return for 'Outlander' Season 7
Oct. 11 (UPI) -- Starz announced Tuesday that several former "Outlander" cast members will return for Season 7, including Graham McTavish, Lotte Verbeek, Nell Hudson, and several new cast members.
The CW announces new Queen Elizabeth II special to air Saturday
TV // 18 hours ago
The CW announces new Queen Elizabeth II special to air Saturday
Oct. 11 (UPI) -- The CW announced Tuesday that "Entertainment Tonight Presents Queen Elizabeth II: The Woman Behind the Crown" will air Saturday night, featuring new interviews with palace staff and personal stories of the queen.
Mamamoo release new EP, 'Illella' music video
Music // 18 hours ago
Mamamoo release new EP, 'Illella' music video
Oct. 11 (UPI) -- K-pop stars Mamamoo released the EP "Mic On" and a music video for the song "Illella."
Matilda Lutz holds sword in first 'Red Sonja' pic
Movies // 18 hours ago
Matilda Lutz holds sword in first 'Red Sonja' pic
Oct. 11 (UPI) -- Millennium Media released the first photo of Matilda Lutz as Red Sonja in their upcoming film, currently in production.
'Mythic Quest': Joe Manganiello appears in Season 3 trailer
TV // 18 hours ago
'Mythic Quest': Joe Manganiello appears in Season 3 trailer
Oct. 11 (UPI) -- "Mythic Quest," a comedy series co-created by and starring Rob McElhenney, will return for a third season on Apple TV+.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Matilda Lutz holds sword in first 'Red Sonja' pic
Matilda Lutz holds sword in first 'Red Sonja' pic
NeNe Leakes says son Brentt had heart attack, stroke
NeNe Leakes says son Brentt had heart attack, stroke
Broadway legend, 'Murder, She Wrote' sleuth Angela Lansbury dead at 96
Broadway legend, 'Murder, She Wrote' sleuth Angela Lansbury dead at 96
NCT 127 discuss, perform '2 Baddies' on 'Jennifer Hudson Show'
NCT 127 discuss, perform '2 Baddies' on 'Jennifer Hudson Show'
Fabien Frankel laughs off Criston Cole hate on 'Tonight Show'
Fabien Frankel laughs off Criston Cole hate on 'Tonight Show'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement