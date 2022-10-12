Famous birthdays for Oct. 12: Josh Hutcherson, Sam Moore

Oct. 12 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Libra.
They include:
-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Joe Cronin in 1906
-- Doris Miller, awarded the Navy Cross for actions in Pearl Harbor attack, in 1919
-- Comedian/activist Dick Gregory in 1932
-- Opera tenor Luciano Pavarotti in 1935
-- R&B singer Sam Moore in 1935 (age 87)
-- Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member Melvin Franklin of the Temptations in 1942
-- TV correspondent Chris Wallace in 1947 (age 75)
-- Singer/actor Susan Anton in 1950 (age 72)
-- Bull Rider Lane Frost in 1963
-- Actor Hugh Jackman in 1968 (age 54)
-- Actor Adam Rich in 1968 (age 54)
-- Country music musician Martie Maguire in 1969 (age 53)
-- Actor Kirk Cameron in 1970 (age 52)
-- Track star Marion Jones in 1975 (age 47)
-- Olympic gold medal-winning skier Bode Miller in 1977 (age 45)
-- Actor Tyler Blackburn in 1986 (age 36)
-- Actor Josh Hutcherson in 1992 (age 30)
-- Actor Ferdia Walsh-Peelo in 1999 (age 23)
-- Actor Iris Apatow in 2002 (age 20)