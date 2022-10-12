Famous birthdays for Oct. 12: Josh Hutcherson, Sam Moore

1/2

Josh Hutcherson arrives on the red carpet at "The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 2" premiere at AMC Loews Lincoln Square 13 Theater on November 18, 2015, in New York City. The actor turns 30 on October 12. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 12 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Libra. They include: Advertisement

-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Joe Cronin in 1906

-- Doris Miller, awarded the Navy Cross for actions in Pearl Harbor attack, in 1919

-- Comedian/activist Dick Gregory in 1932

-- Opera tenor Luciano Pavarotti in 1935

-- R&B singer Sam Moore in 1935 (age 87)

Photo by Pat Benic/UPI

-- Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member Melvin Franklin of the Temptations in 1942

-- TV correspondent Chris Wallace in 1947 (age 75)

-- Singer/actor Susan Anton in 1950 (age 72)

-- Bull Rider Lane Frost in 1963

-- Actor Hugh Jackman in 1968 (age 54)

-- Actor Adam Rich in 1968 (age 54)

-- Country music musician Martie Maguire in 1969 (age 53)

-- Actor Kirk Cameron in 1970 (age 52)

-- Track star Marion Jones in 1975 (age 47)

-- Olympic gold medal-winning skier Bode Miller in 1977 (age 45)

File Photo by Brian Kersey/UPI

Advertisement

-- Actor Tyler Blackburn in 1986 (age 36)

-- Actor Josh Hutcherson in 1992 (age 30)

-- Actor Ferdia Walsh-Peelo in 1999 (age 23)

-- Actor Iris Apatow in 2002 (age 20)