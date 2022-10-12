Trending
Oct. 12, 2022

Former 'American Idol' contestant Willie Spence dies in car crash

By Jonna Lorenz

Oct. 12 (UPI) -- Former "American Idol" runner-up Willie Spence died in a car crash in Marion County, Tenn., his family confirmed Wednesday.

Spence, 23, was runner up to Chayce Beckham in Season 19 of the show. Spence was driving a 2019 Jeep Cherokee on Interstate 24 in Marion County, Tenn., when his vehicle left the road at about 4 p.m. Tuesday and collided with the back of a tractor trailer, authorities reported.

Spence was pronounced dead at the scene from "multisystem trauma due to motor vehicle accident," according to the Marion County Medical Examiner.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating the accident.

Spence was driving to his home in Atlanta when the accident occurred, TMZ reported.

A post on the "American Idol" Twitter page offered condolences: "We are devastated about the passing of our beloved American Idol family member, Willie Spence. He was a true talent who lit up every room he entered and will be deeply missed. We send our condolences to his loved ones."

Ryan Seacrest posted, "Everybody on and off set loved him. @Williespence you'll be deeply missed."

Beckham shared a tribute to Spence on Instagram. "It's hard to find the words to say here, other than I loved Willie very much," Beckham wrote. "He was a good sweet soul, and a warm beam of light in a cold and dark world that needed him so much."

Spence was born in Palm Beach County, Fla., and grew up in Douglas, Ga., WPTV reported.

He posted a video of himself singing in his car Tuesday.

