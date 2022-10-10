Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
Oct. 10, 2022 / 12:28 PM

Entertainment journalist, Deadline founder Nikki Finke dies at 68

By Patrick Hilsman

Oct. 10 (UPI) -- Renowned entertainment journalist and Deadline founder Nikki Finke has died after a prolonged illness. She was 68.

"At her best, Nikki Finke embodied the spirit of journalism, and was never afraid to tell the hard truths with an incisive style and an enigmatic spark. She was brash and true," said Jay Penske, founder, chairman and CEO of Penske Media, which acquired Finke's blog in 2009. "It was never easy with Nikki, but she will always remain one of the most memorable people in my life."

Finke, a Long Island, N.Y., native and Wellesley College alumnus, had a long career in journalism, including a stint as a foreign correspondent for the Associated Press in Moscow and London and for Newsweek in Los Angeles and Washington.

She also covered entertainment for The Los Angeles Times, the New York Observer and New York Magazine.

Finke founded Deadline in 2006 as an Internet version of her LA Weekly column "Deadline Hollywood," which began in 2002. The website gained prominence for coverage of the 2007-08 writer's strike and soon became a staple of Hollywood coverage.

Advertisement

Finke was known for her willingness to criticize major industry players and for "live-snarking" public events, providing live updates with humorous and cynical commentary while covering awards ceremonies like the Oscars and Golden Globes.

In 2010, Finke was ranked 79 on Forbes' list of the world's most powerful women.

In 2013, she left Deadline.

Finke died Sunday in Boca Raton, Fla.

Notable Deaths of 2022

Judy Tenuta
Judy Tenuta attends a private gala to celebrate the opening of "Back To The Future Trilogy: The Exhibit" to pay tribute to all three films at the Hollywood Museum in Los Angeles on December 5, 2019. The comedian died October 6 at age 72 following a battle with ovarian cancer. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Judy Tenuta, comedian known as 'Love Goddess,' dies at 72 Country music star Loretta Lynn dies at 90 Native American activist and actress Sacheen Littlefeather dead at 75

Latest Headlines

NCT 127 perform '2 Baddies' on 'Good Morning America'
Music // 42 minutes ago
NCT 127 perform '2 Baddies' on 'Good Morning America'
Oct. 10 (UPI) -- K-pop group NCT 127 performed "2 Baddies," the title track from its album of the same name, on "GMA."
'Wendell & Wild' trailer: Jordan Peele voices demon in stop-motion film
Movies // 1 hour ago
'Wendell & Wild' trailer: Jordan Peele voices demon in stop-motion film
Oct. 10 (UPI) -- "Wendell & Wild," a stop-motion animated film directed by Henry Selick and starring Jordan Peele and Keegan-Michael Key, is coming to Netflix.
Selena Gomez finds connection, purpose in trailer for Apple TV+ documentary
Movies // 1 hour ago
Selena Gomez finds connection, purpose in trailer for Apple TV+ documentary
Oct. 10 (UPI) -- "Selena Gomez: My Mind and Me," a new film about singer and actress Selena Gomez, is coming to Apple TV+ in November.
Ken Jennings, Mayim Bialik on hosting 'Jeopardy!': 'There's no imitating' Alex Trebek
TV // 1 hour ago
Ken Jennings, Mayim Bialik on hosting 'Jeopardy!': 'There's no imitating' Alex Trebek
Oct. 10 (UPI) -- Ken Jennings and Mayim Bialik discussed late "Jeopardy!" host Alex Trebek and continuing his legacy on the game show.
William Shatner: Saving the Earth 'is my calling'
Entertainment News // 2 hours ago
William Shatner: Saving the Earth 'is my calling'
LOS ANGELES, Oct. 10 (UPI) -- William Shatner spoke at a Beyond Fest marathon of his films "Kingdom of the Spiders," "The Devil's Rain" and "Impulse" but his focus was on his renewed interest in environmental causes.
'Kindred' series coming to Hulu in December
TV // 2 hours ago
'Kindred' series coming to Hulu in December
Oct. 10 (UPI) -- "Kindred," a new drama based on the Octavia E. Butler novel, will premiere on Hulu in December.
Justin Timberlake, Jessica Biel step out at charity gala
Entertainment News // 2 hours ago
Justin Timberlake, Jessica Biel step out at charity gala
Oct. 10 (UPI) -- Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel helped raise $5.5 million at the Children's Hospital Los Angeles gala.
Season 4 of 'Doom Patrol' to premiere on Dec. 8
TV // 3 hours ago
Season 4 of 'Doom Patrol' to premiere on Dec. 8
Oct. 10 (UPI) -- Season 4 of the superhero action-comedy, "Doom Patrol," is to premiere with two episodes on Dec. 8.
Monty Python icon John Cleese to host new chat show for GB News
TV // 3 hours ago
Monty Python icon John Cleese to host new chat show for GB News
Oct. 10 (UPI) -- Monty Python comedy legend and free speech advocate John Cleese has signed on to host a new chat program for Britain's GB News next year.
Michael J. Fox says his mom Phyllis, 92, has died
Entertainment News // 4 hours ago
Michael J. Fox says his mom Phyllis, 92, has died
Oct. 10 (UPI) -- TV and film icon Michael J. Fox said at New York Comic Con this weekend that his mother, Phyllis, had died two weeks ago at the age of 92.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Searing 'Scorched Earth' revisits American bombing campaigns in Korean War
Searing 'Scorched Earth' revisits American bombing campaigns in Korean War
Kanye West slams Zuckerberg for Instagram restriction, earns praise from Elon Musk
Kanye West slams Zuckerberg for Instagram restriction, earns praise from Elon Musk
Michael J. Fox says his mom Phyllis, 92, has died
Michael J. Fox says his mom Phyllis, 92, has died
Sara Wolfkind: 'Grimcutty' explores horror of parental power
Sara Wolfkind: 'Grimcutty' explores horror of parental power
Fred Armisen to play Uncle Fester in Netflix series 'Wednesday'
Fred Armisen to play Uncle Fester in Netflix series 'Wednesday'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement