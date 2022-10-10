Advertisement
Entertainment News
Oct. 10, 2022 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for Oct. 10: Dan Stevens, Wendi McLendon-Covey

By UPI Staff
1/2
Dan Stevens arrives on the red carpet at the "Beauty And The Beast" New York Screening at Alice Tully Hall at Lincoln Center on March 13 in New York City. The actor turns 40 on October 10. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/5f6364449e2820ffe73d326c6a5a85f8/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Dan Stevens arrives on the red carpet at the "Beauty And The Beast" New York Screening at Alice Tully Hall at Lincoln Center on March 13 in New York City. The actor turns 40 on October 10. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 10 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Libra.

They include:

Advertisement

-- English chemist/physicist Henry Cavendish, discoverer of hydrogen, in 1731

-- Italian composer Giuseppe Verdi in 1813

-- Sculptor Alberto Giacometti in 1901

-- Jazz musician Thelonious Monk in 1917

-- Filmmaker Ed Wood in 1924

-- Actor Peter Coyote in 1941 (age 81)

-- Singer John Prine in 1946

-- Entertainer Ben Vereen in 1946 (age 76)

File Photo by Mike Theiler/UPI

-- Actor Jessica Harper in 1949 (age 73)

-- Writer Nora Roberts in 1950

-- Rocker David Lee Roth in 1954 (age 68)

-- Country singer Tanya Tucker in 1958 (age 64)

-- Actor Bradley Whitford in 1959 (age 63)

-- Slain journalist Daniel Pearl in 1963

-- Actor Bai Ling in 1966 (age 56)

-- California Gov. Gavin Newsom in 1967 (age 55)

-- Actor Wendi McLendon-Covey in 1969 (age 53)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Advertisement

-- Football star Brett Favre in 1969 (age 53)

-- Actor Mario Lopez in 1973 (age 49)

-- Race car driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. in 1974 (age 48)

-- Actor Andrea Navedo in 1977 (age 45)

-- Singer Mya Harrison in 1979 (age 43)

-- Actor Dan Stevens in 1982 (age 40)

-- Actor Rose McIver in 1988 (age 34)

File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

Read More

California governor Newsom signs bill banning on forever chemicals in cosmetics Gov. Newsom signs bill expanding union rights for farmworkers Bradley Whitford joins Giancarlo Esposito in AMC series 'Parish'

Latest Headlines

Zach Woods, Lenora Crichlow recall 'Avenue 5' Season 2 dangers
TV // 20 minutes ago
Zach Woods, Lenora Crichlow recall 'Avenue 5' Season 2 dangers
LOS ANGELES, Oct. 10 (UPI) -- "Avenue 5" stars Zach Woods and Lenora Crichlow share some of the dangers of filming the space comedy.
Kanye West slams Zuckerberg for Instagram restriction, earns praise from Elon Musk
Entertainment News // 10 hours ago
Kanye West slams Zuckerberg for Instagram restriction, earns praise from Elon Musk
Oct. 9 (UPI) -- Musician Kanye West has slammed Mark Zuckerberg, the co-founder of Facebook, after Instagram restricted his account over rants on the platform that have been viewed as anti-Semitic.
'Smile' tops North American box office for 2nd weekend
Movies // 11 hours ago
'Smile' tops North American box office for 2nd weekend
Oct. 9 (UPI) -- Sosie Bacon's horror movie, "Smile," is the No. 1 movie in North America for a second weekend, earning an additional $17.6 million in receipts, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.
Searing 'Scorched Earth' revisits American bombing campaigns in Korean War
Entertainment News // 15 hours ago
Searing 'Scorched Earth' revisits American bombing campaigns in Korean War
BUSAN, South Korea, Oct. 8 (UPI) -- Scorched Earth, a new documentary by filmmaker Mi Young Lee, examines the U.S. campaign of mass airstrikes during the 1950-53 Korean War, a devastating aerial bombardment that leveled much of North Korea.
Fred Armisen to play Uncle Fester in Netflix series 'Wednesday'
TV // 18 hours ago
Fred Armisen to play Uncle Fester in Netflix series 'Wednesday'
Oct. 9 (UPI) -- Fred Armisen is playing the iconic role of Uncle Fester in the new Netflix series, "Wednesday."
'Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur' renewed ahead of series premiere
TV // 18 hours ago
'Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur' renewed ahead of series premiere
Oct. 9 (UPI) -- Disney has announced it ordered a second season of Marvel's "Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur" ahead of the animated series' Feb. 10 premiere on Disney Channel.
Ross Marquand calls 'Walking Dead' a 'very hopeful' show
TV // 1 day ago
Ross Marquand calls 'Walking Dead' a 'very hopeful' show
NEW YORK, Oct. 9 (UPI) -- Zombie-apocalypse drama "The Walking Dead" might have the highest body count on television, but star Ross Marquand insists it always has had an optimistic angle.
Famous birthdays for Oct. 9: Sharon Osbourne, Tyler James Williams
Entertainment News // 1 day ago
Famous birthdays for Oct. 9: Sharon Osbourne, Tyler James Williams
Oct. 9 (UPI) -- TV personality Sharon Osbourne turns 70 and actor Tyler James Williams turns 30, among the famous birthdays for Oct. 9.
Beyond Fest movie review: 'Kids vs. Aliens' is a close encounter of the awesome kind
Movies // 1 day ago
Beyond Fest movie review: 'Kids vs. Aliens' is a close encounter of the awesome kind
LOS ANGELES, Oct. 8 (UPI) -- "Kids vs. Aliens" delivers exactly what it promises, with an endearing, homemade feel and awesome carnage.
Beyond Fest movie review: 'Sick' twists pandemic for slasher thrills
Movies // 1 day ago
Beyond Fest movie review: 'Sick' twists pandemic for slasher thrills
LOS ANGELES, Oct. 8 (UPI) -- "Sick" is a COVID-19 pandemic-set and themed slasher movie, and it works as both.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Searing 'Scorched Earth' revisits American bombing campaigns in Korean War
Searing 'Scorched Earth' revisits American bombing campaigns in Korean War
Fred Armisen to play Uncle Fester in Netflix series 'Wednesday'
Fred Armisen to play Uncle Fester in Netflix series 'Wednesday'
Kanye West slams Zuckerberg for Instagram restriction, earns praise from Elon Musk
Kanye West slams Zuckerberg for Instagram restriction, earns praise from Elon Musk
Famous birthdays for Oct. 9: Sharon Osbourne, Tyler James Williams
Famous birthdays for Oct. 9: Sharon Osbourne, Tyler James Williams
Ross Marquand calls 'Walking Dead' a 'very hopeful' show
Ross Marquand calls 'Walking Dead' a 'very hopeful' show
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement