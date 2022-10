Famous birthdays for Oct. 10: Dan Stevens, Wendi McLendon-Covey

1/2

Dan Stevens arrives on the red carpet at the "Beauty And The Beast" New York Screening at Alice Tully Hall at Lincoln Center on March 13 in New York City. The actor turns 40 on October 10. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 10 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Libra. They include: Advertisement

-- English chemist/physicist Henry Cavendish, discoverer of hydrogen, in 1731

-- Italian composer Giuseppe Verdi in 1813

-- Sculptor Alberto Giacometti in 1901

-- Jazz musician Thelonious Monk in 1917

-- Filmmaker Ed Wood in 1924

-- Actor Peter Coyote in 1941 (age 81)

-- Singer John Prine in 1946

-- Entertainer Ben Vereen in 1946 (age 76)

File Photo by Mike Theiler/UPI

-- Actor Jessica Harper in 1949 (age 73)

-- Writer Nora Roberts in 1950

-- Rocker David Lee Roth in 1954 (age 68)

-- Country singer Tanya Tucker in 1958 (age 64)

-- Actor Bradley Whitford in 1959 (age 63)

-- Slain journalist Daniel Pearl in 1963

-- Actor Bai Ling in 1966 (age 56)

-- California Gov. Gavin Newsom in 1967 (age 55)

-- Actor Wendi McLendon-Covey in 1969 (age 53)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

Advertisement

-- Football star Brett Favre in 1969 (age 53)

-- Actor Mario Lopez in 1973 (age 49)

-- Race car driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. in 1974 (age 48)

-- Actor Andrea Navedo in 1977 (age 45)

-- Singer Mya Harrison in 1979 (age 43)

-- Actor Dan Stevens in 1982 (age 40)

-- Actor Rose McIver in 1988 (age 34)