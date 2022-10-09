Kanye West hits out at Zuckerberg for Instagram restriction, earns praise from Elon Musk

American rapper and entrepreneur Kanye West, wearing a bulletproof vest, addresses supporters during his first campaign event in the 2020 presidential election. File Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 9 (UPI) -- Musician Kanye West has slammed Facebook co-founder Mark Zuckerberg after Instagram, which is owned by the social media company, restricted his account over rants on the platform that have been viewed as anti-Semitic. "Look at this Mark. How you gone kick me off Instagram. You used to be my [expletive]," West, 45, tweeted Saturday. Hours later, he added in another tweet: "Who you think created cancel culture?" Advertisement

West's Instagram account was restricted Friday night after he posted a screenshot of text messages with Sean Combs, also known as P. Diddy, stemming from his controversial "White Lives Matter" shirt at Paris Fashion Week last Monday and a feud with Tremaine Emory over comments about the late Virgil Abloh.

A Twitter spokesperson confirmed to UPI on Sunday that West has now also been locked out of his account on that platform as well.

In the since-deleted messages with Combs, Diddy asked West to "stop playing these internet games" to which West responded that he would use Combs as "an example to show the Jewish people that told you to call me that no one can threaten or influence me."

West, in a now-deleted tweet, also said after the restriction he "can't be anti-Semitic" because "Black people are actually Jew also."

"You guys have toyed with me and tried to blackball anyone whoever opposes your agenda," West said.

West, who seemingly most recently tweeted in November 2020, returned to the platform Friday after he was restricted on Instagram.

"Welcome back to Twitter, my friend!" Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla who is seeking to acquire the platform, tweeted at the rapper.

Facebook has not restricted West.

West went on a rant during an interview with right-wing commentator Tucker Carlson on his Fox News program on Thursday in which he doubled down on his "White Lives Matter" shirt, called the promotion of obesity "genocide of the Black race" and criticized his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian.