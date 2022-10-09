Advertisement
Entertainment News
Oct. 9, 2022 / 11:43 AM

Searing 'Scorched Earth' revisits American bombing campaigns in Korean War

By Thomas Maresca
1/4
Scorched Earth, a documentary by director Mi Young Lee, offers detailed accounts of the U.S. bombing campaign during the Korean War that devastated much of the peninsula. Screen capture courtesy of Busan International Film Festival/Mi Young Lee
Scorched Earth, a documentary by director Mi Young Lee, offers detailed accounts of the U.S. bombing campaign during the Korean War that devastated much of the peninsula. Screen capture courtesy of Busan International Film Festival/Mi Young Lee

BUSAN, South Korea, Oct. 8 (UPI) -- Scorched Earth, a new documentary by filmmaker Mi Young Lee, examines the U.S. campaign of mass airstrikes during the 1950-53 Korean War, a devastating aerial bombardment that leveled much of North Korea.

The film, which premiered at the Busan International Film Festival on Saturday, is based on declassified U.S. military reports from over a million aircraft sorties, archival footage and testimonies from Korean survivors.

Advertisement

It paints a damning picture of the scorched-earth policy that used overwhelming air superiority against not just military targets but cities, villages, industrial facilities and dams -- as well as civilians in both North and South Korea.

Lee, a South Korean director and teacher based in Halifax, Canada, told UPI that the inspiration for this project came during the "fire and fury" period of 2017, when nuclear tensions were sky-high between the United States and North Korea.

Advertisement

"Friends and acquaintances in Canada asked me a question: why does North Korea hate the U.S. so much?" Lee said in an interview at the Busan festival.

"I was able to only give them very simple answers but I knew I needed to learn more about this history," she said. "I started to read Korean War history books and wanted to research more, and I ended up at the National Archives in D.C."

There she found troves of declassified material, including previously unreleased pilot mission reports that document or correlate accounts of bombings and strafing runs -- such as attacks on North Korean refugees crossing the Imjin River on Jan. 1, 1951.

"I think the U.S. government didn't know what kind of evidence was in those documents," she said. "It wasn't even organized -- just tons of papers in boxes, like finding a needle in a haystack."

The United States has never acknowledged a policy of targeting civilian populations during the Korean War. The Pentagon's 2001 investigation of a July 1950 wartime civilian massacre near the South Korean village of No Gun Ri concluded the killings were "not deliberate." (Scorched Earth starts with footage from a press conference by defense officials announcing the findings.)

Advertisement

In all, American planes dropped 635,000 tons of bombs on Korea -- including 32,557 tons of napalm -- more than was dropped in the entire Pacific theater of World War II. The majority of the war's victims were civilians, with as many as two million killed.

For the film, Lee pieced together the written records of the bombing campaigns with U.S. military film footage, some previously unseen, as well as newsreels and propaganda clips of the time.

She also turned to survivor accounts compiled by South Korea's Truth and Reconciliation Commission, which operated from 2005-10 and conducted investigations of civilian massacres during the Korean War.

Snippets of testimony are read in voiceover by South Korean students, with gruesome recollections of victims set ablaze by napalm, rolling in the dirt and crying out for water.

There are no Ken Burns-style reenactments, on-camera interviews or historians providing context in Scorched Earth. Instead, the film weaves an impressionistic tapestry of text, graphics and voices over grainy footage and an ominous, pulsating score -- an avalanche of information that at times overwhelms the emotional impact of the narrative.

The Korean conflict is often called the "forgotten war" in the United States but Lee argues that much about it has been systematically hidden, not just by Washington but Seoul as well.

Advertisement

For decades after the war, South Korea stifled public claims of civilian attacks under its draconian National Security Law -- creating a culture of silence that Lee said extended to her own grandmother, who lost three children to an airstrike.

"While I was researching all these records, I remembered my family's story, where my grandmother lost all three of her children during the war," Lee said. "My family never talked about it, I just vaguely heard it when I was a kid. It motivated me even more to complete this project."

Lee said she is currently working on a second film that focuses on specific airstrikes in South Korea and incorporates contemporary interviews with survivors, some of whom attended the Busan screening on Saturday.

"The immense sacrifice of these victims has almost been forgotten," Lee said. "This history should be spoken [about]. It's been 70 years, and while the Korean War survivors are still alive I think their stories should be made public. I think they want that, too."

Scorched Earth does not yet have a commercial release date. Lee said she plans to enter it on the festival circuit in North America.

Read More

North Korea fires two more ballistic missiles as U.S. holds exercises with Japan, South Korea North Korea defends missile tests as 'self defense'; Japan joins drills U.S. sanctions companies, people for North Korean petroleum smuggling

Latest Headlines

Fred Armisen to play Uncle Fester in Netflix series 'Wednesday'
TV // 3 hours ago
Fred Armisen to play Uncle Fester in Netflix series 'Wednesday'
Oct. 9 (UPI) -- Fred Armisen is playing the iconic role of Uncle Fester in the new Netflix series, "Wednesday."
'Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur' renewed ahead of series premiere
TV // 3 hours ago
'Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur' renewed ahead of series premiere
Oct. 9 (UPI) -- Disney has announced it ordered a second season of Marvel's "Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur" ahead of the animated series' Feb. 10 premiere on Disney Channel.
Ross Marquand calls 'Walking Dead' a 'very hopeful' show
TV // 9 hours ago
Ross Marquand calls 'Walking Dead' a 'very hopeful' show
NEW YORK, Oct. 9 (UPI) -- Zombie-apocalypse drama "The Walking Dead" might have the highest body count on television, but star Ross Marquand insists it always has had an optimistic angle.
Famous birthdays for Oct. 9: Sharon Osbourne, Tyler James Williams
Entertainment News // 9 hours ago
Famous birthdays for Oct. 9: Sharon Osbourne, Tyler James Williams
Oct. 9 (UPI) -- TV personality Sharon Osbourne turns 70 and actor Tyler James Williams turns 30, among the famous birthdays for Oct. 9.
Beyond Fest movie review: 'Kids vs. Aliens' is a close encounter of the awesome kind
Movies // 15 hours ago
Beyond Fest movie review: 'Kids vs. Aliens' is a close encounter of the awesome kind
LOS ANGELES, Oct. 8 (UPI) -- "Kids vs. Aliens" delivers exactly what it promises, with an endearing, homemade feel and awesome carnage.
Beyond Fest movie review: 'Sick' twists pandemic for slasher thrills
Movies // 15 hours ago
Beyond Fest movie review: 'Sick' twists pandemic for slasher thrills
LOS ANGELES, Oct. 8 (UPI) -- "Sick" is a COVID-19 pandemic-set and themed slasher movie, and it works as both.
Jodie Whittaker's final 'Doctor Who' episode to air on Oct. 23
TV // 16 hours ago
Jodie Whittaker's final 'Doctor Who' episode to air on Oct. 23
Oct. 8 (UPI) -- Jodie Whittaker's final "Doctor Who" adventure, "The Power of the Doctor," is set to premiere on BBC platforms Oct. 23.
Fiona Apple records song for 'Rings of Power' soundtrack
TV // 17 hours ago
Fiona Apple records song for 'Rings of Power' soundtrack
Oct. 8 (UPI) -- Amazon Studios has released a new song sung by Fiona Apple, with music by composer Bear McCreary, called "Where the Shadows Lie."
Bad Bunny's 'Un Verano Sin Ti' tops U.S. album chart
Music // 1 day ago
Bad Bunny's 'Un Verano Sin Ti' tops U.S. album chart
Oct. 8 (UPI) -- Rapper Bad Bunny's Spanish-language record "Un Verano Sin Ti" is No. 1 on the U.S. album chart this week.
Famous birthdays for Oct. 8: Bella Thorne, Chevy Chase
Entertainment News // 1 day ago
Famous birthdays for Oct. 8: Bella Thorne, Chevy Chase
Oct. 8 (UPI) -- Actor Bella Thorne turns 25 and actor Chevy Chase turns 79, among the famous birthdays for Oct. 8.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Mayfair Witches' trailer: Alexandra Daddario discovers her family's dark legacy
'Mayfair Witches' trailer: Alexandra Daddario discovers her family's dark legacy
'Bring It On' horror movie challenged Kerri Medders in two ways
'Bring It On' horror movie challenged Kerri Medders in two ways
Beyond Fest movie review: 'Kids vs. Aliens' is a close encounter of the awesome kind
Beyond Fest movie review: 'Kids vs. Aliens' is a close encounter of the awesome kind
Famous birthdays for Oct. 9: Sharon Osbourne, Tyler James Williams
Famous birthdays for Oct. 9: Sharon Osbourne, Tyler James Williams
Bad Bunny's 'Un Verano Sin Ti' tops U.S. album chart
Bad Bunny's 'Un Verano Sin Ti' tops U.S. album chart
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement