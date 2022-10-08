Famous birthdays for Oct. 8: Bella Thorne, Chevy Chase

Oct. 8 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Libra.
Oct. 8 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Libra. They include:
-- Argentine dictator Juan Peron in 1895
-- Gossip columnist Rona Barrett in 1936 (age 86)
-- Tennis Hall of Fame member Fred Stolle in 1938 (age 84)
-- Actor Paul Hogan in 1939
-- The Rev. Jesse Jackson, civil rights leader, in 1941 (age 81)
-- Author R.L. Stine in 1943 (age 79)
-- Actor Chevy Chase in 1943 (age 79)
-- Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member Johnny Ramone in 1948
-- Actor Sigourney Weaver in 1949 (age 73)
-- Actor Darrell Hammond in 1955 (age 67)
-- Actor Stephanie Zimbalist in 1956 (age 66)
-- Political commentator Steve Coll in 1958 (age 64)
-- Businessman Reed Hastings in 1960 (age 62)
-- Olympic gold medal swimmer Matt Biondi in 1965 (age 57)
-- Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member C.J. Ramone in 1965 (age 57)
-- Actor Karyn Parsons in 1966 (age 56)
-- Actor Emily Procter in 1968 (age 54)
-- Actor Matt Damon in 1970 (age 52)
-- Actor Anne-Marie Duff in 1970 (age 52)
-- London Mayor Sadiq Khan in 1970 (age 52)
-- Television personality/actor Nick Cannon in 1980 (age 42)
-- Wrestler Mike "The Miz" Mizanin in 1980 (age 42)
-- Singer Bruno Mars in 1985 (age 37)
-- Actor Molly Quin in 1993 (age 29)
-- Actor Angus Jones in 1993 (age 29)
-- Actor Bella Thorne in 1997 (age 25)
-- Musician Ethan Torchio in 2000 (age 22)