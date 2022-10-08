Famous birthdays for Oct. 8: Bella Thorne, Chevy Chase

1/2

Bella Thorne attends the amfAR Gala at the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood, Calif., on October 4, 2021. The actor turns 25 on October 8. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UP4 | License Photo

Oct. 8 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Libra. They include: Advertisement

-- Argentine dictator Juan Peron in 1895

-- Gossip columnist Rona Barrett in 1936 (age 86)

-- Tennis Hall of Fame member Fred Stolle in 1938 (age 84)

-- Actor Paul Hogan in 1939

-- The Rev. Jesse Jackson, civil rights leader, in 1941 (age 81)

-- Author R.L. Stine in 1943 (age 79)

-- Actor Chevy Chase in 1943 (age 79)

File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

-- Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member Johnny Ramone in 1948

-- Actor Sigourney Weaver in 1949 (age 73)

-- Actor Darrell Hammond in 1955 (age 67)

-- Actor Stephanie Zimbalist in 1956 (age 66)

-- Political commentator Steve Coll in 1958 (age 64)

-- Businessman Reed Hastings in 1960 (age 62)

-- Olympic gold medal swimmer Matt Biondi in 1965 (age 57)

-- Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member C.J. Ramone in 1965 (age 57)

-- Actor Karyn Parsons in 1966 (age 56)

-- Actor Emily Procter in 1968 (age 54)

Advertisement

-- Actor Matt Damon in 1970 (age 52)

-- Actor Anne-Marie Duff in 1970 (age 52)

File Photo by Paul Treadway/UPI

-- London Mayor Sadiq Khan in 1970 (age 52)

-- Television personality/actor Nick Cannon in 1980 (age 42)

-- Wrestler Mike "The Miz" Mizanin in 1980 (age 42)

-- Singer Bruno Mars in 1985 (age 37)

-- Actor Molly Quin in 1993 (age 29)

-- Actor Angus Jones in 1993 (age 29)

-- Actor Bella Thorne in 1997 (age 25)

-- Musician Ethan Torchio in 2000 (age 22)