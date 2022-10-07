Trending
Entertainment News
Oct. 7, 2022 / 7:07 AM

What to stream this weekend: 'Catherine Called Birdy,' 'Let the Right One In'

By Ben Hooper
Mila Kunis stars as a woman forced to confront her mysterious past in Netflix film "Luckiest Girl Alive," streaming Friday. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/b1bfa1b2037189389bacc6fd68e30040/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Mila Kunis stars as a woman forced to confront her mysterious past in Netflix film "Luckiest Girl Alive," streaming Friday.

Oct. 7 (UPI) -- Thriller Luckiest Girl Alive, horror reboot Hellraiser and true crime documentary Conversations with a Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes are among the entertainment options coming to streaming platforms this weekend.

In addition, a young girl comes of age in Catherine Called Birdy, terminally ill teens investigate the supernatural in The Midnight Club and a father tries to cure his vampire daughter in a series adaptation of Let the Right One In. Meanwhile, The Problem with Jon Stewart, Derry Girls and Hello, Jack! The Kindness Show return for new seasons.

Here's a rundown of some of the movies and TV shows coming to streaming platforms this weekend.

Movies

'Luckiest Girl Alive' -- Netflix

Mila Kunis stars in Luckiest Girl Alive, which streams Friday on Netflix. The thriller, based on Jessica Knoll's novel of the same name, follows Ani FaNelli (Kunis), whose idyllic life in New York City threatens to unravel as a crime documentary director invites her to share her side of a mysterious incident that took place when she was a teenager at a prestigious school. The film, written by Knoll and directed by Mike Barker, also stars Finn Wittrock, Connie Britton, Justine Lupe, Jennifer Beals and Scoot McNairy.

'Catherine Called Birdy' -- Prime Video

Lena Dunham serves as writer and director of Catherine Called Birdy, based on the novel of the same name by Karen Cushman. Bella Ramsey stars as Lady Catherine, a teenage girl resisting her parents' attempts to have her married to a wealthy husband in 1290 England. The film, which premieres Friday on Prime Video, also stars Andrew Scott, Billie Piper, Joe Alwyn, Dean-Charles Chapman and Ralph Ineson.

'Hellraiser' -- Hulu

A classic horror franchise gets the reboot treatment in David Bruckner's Hellraiser, which arrives Friday on Hulu. Jamie Clayton takes on the role of Pinhead, the character created by Clive Barker for the original Hellraiser short story and the author's 1987 film of the same name. The reboot also stars Goran Visnjic, Odessa A'zion, Drew Starkey, Brandon Flynn and Adam Faizon.

TV

'The Problem with Jon Stewart' -- Apple TV+

Apple TV+ original series The Problem with Jon Stewart returns for its second season Oct. 7. The new season promises to see the former The Daily Show host tackling a number of social issues including "Gender," "Taxes" and "Elections" after the first season offered the comedian's takes on "War," "Guns," "The Stock Market," "Climate Change," "The Media" and "Racism."

'Derry Girls' Season 3 -- Netflix

Derry Girls returns to Netflix on Friday for its third and final season. The comedy series, created by Lisa McGee, follows five students attending a Catholic school in Northern Ireland amid the political conflict of the 1990s. The series stars Saoirse-Monica Jackson, Louisa Harland, Nicola Coughlan and Jamie-Lee O'Donnell. The third season, which aired in the spring on Britain's Channel 4, consists of seven episodes.

'The Midnight Club' -- Netflix

Netflix original series The Midnight Club, based on the Christopher Pike novel of the same name, premieres its first season Friday on the streaming service. The show follows a group of terminally ill teens who experience supernatural events while living at a mysterious hospice facility. The series, created by Mike Flanagan and Leah Fong, stars Iman Benson, Adia, Igby Rigney, Ruth Codd, Aya Furukawa, Annarah Cymone, William Chris Sumpter, Suriyan Sapkota and Heather Langenkamp.

'Conversations with a Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes' -- Netflix

Director Joe Berlinger's true crime documentary series Conversations with a Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes chronicles the crimes of the infamous serial killer and includes numerous audio recordings of Dahmer, including some that have never before been heard by the public. The series drops Friday on Netflix, which previously streamed Berlinger's Conservations with a Killer documentaries about Ted Bundy and John Wayne Gacy.

'Hello, Jack! The Kindness Show' Season 2 -- Apple TV+

Jack McBrayer returns for Season 2 of Hello, Jack! The Kindness Show, which streams Friday on Apple TV+. The series, aimed at preschool-age children, features McBreyer as Jack, a resident of the fictional town of Clover Grove who aims to spread kindness and compassion to everyone he meets. The series was created by McBreyer and Angela C. Santomero (Blue's Clues, Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood).

'Let the Right One In' -- Showtime

Showtime's Let the Right One In, which airs on the premium network and streams on the Showtime app Friday, is the third on-screen adaptation of John Ajvide Lindqvist's 2004 novel, which previously served as the basis for a 2008 Swedish film and a 2010 English-language remake. The latest adaptation casts Demian Bichir as Mark, a father trying to find a cure for the vampirism that plagues his daughter, Eleanor, played by Madison Taylor Baez. The series also stars Ian Foreman as Isiah, a young neighbor who befriends Eleanor.

