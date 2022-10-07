Judy Tenuta, comedian known as 'Love Goddess,' dies at 72

Actress and stand-up comedian Judy Tenuta died Thursday following a battle with ovarian cancer. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 7 (UPI) -- "Love Goddess" comedian Judy Tenuta has died. The actress and stand-up comedian died Thursday following a battle with ovarian cancer, her longtime manager, Roger Paul, told The New York Times. She was 72. Advertisement

Variety confirmed the news.

Tenuta, known to her fans as "The Love Goddess" and "Aphrodite of the Accordion," came to fame in the 1980s. She performed at the Comedy Store in Los Angeles and other clubs, and had comedy specials on HBO, Showtime and Lifetime during her career.

Tenuta was known for her brash style of humor, outlandish outfits and for playing the accordion during her shows.

As an actress, Tenuta appeared in the films Material Girls, Sister Mary and Gibsonburg, and the TV series General Hospital and The Weird Al Show.

Tenuta is survived by her partner, Vern Pang, along with six siblings, two nephews, four nieces and a grand-niece. She will be interred at Hollywood Forever Cemetery in Los Angeles.

Notable Deaths of 2022