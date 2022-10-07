Famous birthdays for Oct. 7: Joy Behar, Simon Cowell

Joy Behar arrives at "The Crisis in Six Scenes" premiere at The Crosby Street Hotel in New York City on September 15, 2016. The TV personality turns 80 on October 7. File Photo by Andrea Hanks/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 7 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Libra. They include:

-- Signer of the Declaration of Independence Caesar Rodney in 1728

-- Danish atomic physicist Niels Bohr in 1885

-- Nation of Islam leader Elijah Muhammad in 1897

-- Actor June Allyson in 1917

-- South African archbishop/Nobel Peace Prize laureate Desmond Tutu in 1931

-- Television personality Joy Behar in 1942 (age 80)

-- Oliver North, the former White House aide who became the center of the Iran-Contra controversy, in 1943 (age 79)

-- Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member John Mellencamp in 1951 (age 71)

-- Russian President Vladimir Putin in 1952 (age 70)

-- Classical cellist Yo-Yo Ma in 1955 (age 67)

-- Recording executive/television personality Simon Cowell in 1959 (age 63)

-- Singer Toni Braxton in 1967 (age 55)

-- Singer Thom Yorke in 1968 (age 54)

-- Actor Allison Munn in 1974 (age 48)

-- Singer Taylor Hicks in 1976 (age 46)

-- Actor Holland Roden in 1986 (age 36)

-- Singer Lewis Capaldi in 1996 (age 26)

-- Actor Nicole Maines in 1997 (age 25)

-- Actor Lulu Wilson in 2005 (age 17)