Elle Fanning to star in new Hideo Kojima video game

Elle Fanning will star in a video game from "Death Stranding" creator Hideo Kojima. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 7 (UPI) -- Elle Fanning is officially attached to new video game from Hideo Kojima. Kojima, a famed Japanese video game designer, director and producer, confirmed the news Friday on Twitter. Advertisement

Reports of Fanning's involvement first surfaced after a QR code at the PAX Australia gaming convention led to a Kojima Productions website with a poster featuring Fanning.

One poster shows Fanning with her face obscured, while another shows her face under red lighting. The posters feature the words "Who am I?" and "Where am I?"

Fanning, 24, is an actress known for playing Princess Aurora in the Maleficent films and a young Catherine the Great in the Hulu series The Great.

Kojima is known for the Metal Gear video game series and the 2019 game Death Stranding. Death Stranding starred Norman Reedus, Léa Seydoux, Guillermo del Toro, Margaret Qualley, Mads Mikkelsen and Lindsay Wagner.

Kojima has yet to announce other details about the game, which is rumored to be a horror game titled Overdose.

