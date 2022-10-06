Trending
Oct. 6, 2022 / 12:26 PM

'Grey's Anatomy' actress Kate Walsh is engaged

By Annie Martin
Kate Walsh announced her engagement to Andrew Nixon. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/8033120f3e183077b798f4bf130f35b2/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Kate Walsh announced her engagement to Andrew Nixon. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 6 (UPI) -- Grey's Anatomy actress Kate Walsh is engaged to be married.

The 54-year-old actress recently got engaged to her boyfriend, Andrew Nixon.

Walsh shared the news Wednesday during an Instagram Live video with her former Private Practice co-star Amy Brenneman in honor of the show's 15th anniversary.

"Here comes the jungle cat, that is my fiancé," Walsh said while panning the camera to Nixon.

"She just 100 percent outed your engagement," Brenneman responded.

"I did, I just outed our engagement," Walsh confirmed.

Walsh later shared a photo of two cocktails on Instagram Stories.

"Celebrating w/@andynix1," she wrote.

Kate Walsh, who plays Addison Montgomery on "Grey's Anatomy," announced her engagement to Andrew Nixon. Photo by katewalsh/Instagram

Walsh and Nixon were first linked in 2020.

Walsh plays Addison Montgomery on Grey's Anatomy, which is in its 19th season on ABC.

