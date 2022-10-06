Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
Oct. 6, 2022 / 9:30 AM

Joy-Anna Duggar expecting third child with Austin Forsyth

By Annie Martin

Oct. 6 (UPI) -- Joy-Anna Duggar is going to be a mom of three.

The 24-year-old television personality is expecting her third child with her husband, Austin Forsyth.

Advertisement

Duggar shared the news in a YouTube video Wednesday. The video shows Duggar and Forsyth learn of Duggar's pregnancy during a trip to Alaska and then visit the doctor for a checkup.

"We have been trying and we're both ready to have No. 3," Duggar says. "We're at a really good spot right now. We love our family and we're ready to expand."

"We are ECSTATIC and cannot wait to hold this sweet baby in our arms in May, 2023! We would appreciate your prayers these next 7 and half months for a safe pregnancy and delivery," Duggar wrote alongside the video.

Advertisement

The couple also shared photos with a sonogram on Instagram.

Advertisement

Duggar and Forsyth married in May 2017 and have two children, son Gideon, 4, and daughter Evelyn, 2. Duggar experienced a miscarriage in 2019.

Duggar is the ninth of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar's 19 children. She and her family came to fame on the TLC reality series 19 Kids & Counting and later starred on Counting On.

Read More

Reports: Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen hire divorce attorneys Hilary Swank expecting twins with Philip Schneider Tia Mowry files for divorce from Cory Hardrict What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

'Slumberland' trailer: Jason Momoa searches for treasure in 'world of dreams'
Movies // 24 minutes ago
'Slumberland' trailer: Jason Momoa searches for treasure in 'world of dreams'
Oct. 6 (UPI) -- "Slumberland," a fantasy adventure film starring Jason Momoa and Marlow Barkley, is coming to Netflix in November.
BBC Children's 'Football Academy' documentary coming Oct. 24
TV // 25 minutes ago
BBC Children's 'Football Academy' documentary coming Oct. 24
Oct. 6 (UPI) -- "The Football Academy," a new documentary series following young soccer players, is launching Oct. 24 on British children's channel CBBC.
Garth Brooks invites Ashley McBryde to join Grand Ole Opry
Music // 40 minutes ago
Garth Brooks invites Ashley McBryde to join Grand Ole Opry
Oct. 6 (UPI) -- Ashley McBryde received a surprise invitation from Garth Brooks to become a member of the Grand Ole Opry.
Jennifer Lawrence is a soldier adjusting to civilian life in 'Causeway' trailer
Movies // 47 minutes ago
Jennifer Lawrence is a soldier adjusting to civilian life in 'Causeway' trailer
Oct. 6 (UPI) -- Jennifer Lawrence and Brian Tyree Henry star in "Causeway," a new film following journey of a soldier struggling to adjust to civilian life after suffering traumatic injuries in Afghanistan.
Jared Leto to star as late designer Karl Lagerfeld in biopic
Movies // 3 hours ago
Jared Leto to star as late designer Karl Lagerfeld in biopic
Oct. 6 (UPI) -- Jared Leto will next star as late fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld in a biopic.
Colin Hanks, Jake Lacy, more: 'Friend of the Family' tackles grooming
TV // 8 hours ago
Colin Hanks, Jake Lacy, more: 'Friend of the Family' tackles grooming
LOS ANGELES, Oct. 6 (UPI) -- "A Friend of the Family" stars Colin Hanks, Jake Lacy, Mckenna Grace and Lio Tipton discuss the true crime drama's portrayal of the Jan Broberg kidnapping by neighbor Robert Berchtold.
Famous birthdays for Oct. 6: Britt Ekland, Elisabeth Shue
Entertainment News // 8 hours ago
Famous birthdays for Oct. 6: Britt Ekland, Elisabeth Shue
Oct. 6 (UPI) -- Actor Britt Ekland turns 80 and actor Elisabeth Shue turns 59, among the famous birthdays for Oct. 6.
Mamamoo make an entrance in 'Illella' teaser
Music // 21 hours ago
Mamamoo make an entrance in 'Illella' teaser
Oct. 5 (UPI) -- K-pop stars Mamamoo released a teaser for "Illella," the title track from their EP "Mic On."
Sarah Jessica Parker starts filming 'And Just Like That' Season 2
TV // 21 hours ago
Sarah Jessica Parker starts filming 'And Just Like That' Season 2
Oct. 5 (UPI) -- Sarah Jessica Parker returned to the set of the "Sex and the City" sequel series "And Just Like That..." following the death of her stepfather.
'In the Soop: Friendcation' trailer: BTS member V takes trip with friends
TV // 22 hours ago
'In the Soop: Friendcation' trailer: BTS member V takes trip with friends
Oct. 5 (UPI) -- "In the Soop: Friendcation," a reality series featuring V, Park Seo-jun, Peakboy, Choi Woo-shik and Park Hyung-sik, is coming to Disney+.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Reports: Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen hire divorce attorneys
Reports: Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen hire divorce attorneys
Tia Mowry files for divorce from Cory Hardrict
Tia Mowry files for divorce from Cory Hardrict
Miguel, wife Nazanin Mandi headed for divorce
Miguel, wife Nazanin Mandi headed for divorce
Hilary Swank expecting twins with Philip Schneider
Hilary Swank expecting twins with Philip Schneider
South Korean stars take center stage at Busan International Film Festival
South Korean stars take center stage at Busan International Film Festival
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement