Famous birthdays for Oct. 6: Britt Ekland, Elisabeth Shue

Oct. 6 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Libra.
They include:
-- Opera singer Jenny Lind in 1820
-- Inventor and manufacturer George Westinghouse in 1846
-- Swiss architect Le Corbusier in 1887
-- French aviator Roland Garros in 1888
-- Tennis champion Helen Wills Moody in 1905
-- Actor Carole Lombard in 1908
-- Journalist Shana Alexander in 1925
-- Former Syrian President Hafez al-Assad in 1930
-- Actor Britt Ekland in 1942 (age 80)
-- Northern Ireland politician Gerry Adams in 1948 (age 74)
-- Television executive Leslie Moonves in 1949 (age 73)
-- Football coach Tony Dungy in 1955 (age 67)
-- Writer David Brin in 1950 (age 72)
-- Actor Elisabeth Shue in 1963 (age 59)
-- Actor Amy Jo Johnson in 1970 (age 52)
-- Actor Ioan Gruffudd in 1973 (age 49)
-- Actor Brett Gelman in 1976 (age 46)
-- Actor Olivia Thirlby in 1986 (age 36)
-- Actor Scarlett Byrne in 1990 (age 32)
-- Rapper/actor Roshon Fegan in 1991 (age 31)
-- Actor Rio Mangini in 2002 (age 20)