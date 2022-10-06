Trending
Oct. 6, 2022 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for Oct. 6: Britt Ekland, Elisabeth Shue

By UPI Staff
Britt Ekland attends the premiere of "Spectre" at The Royal Albert Hall in London on October 26, 2015. The actor turns 80 on October 6. File Photo by Paul Treadway/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 6 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Libra.

They include:

-- Opera singer Jenny Lind in 1820

-- Inventor and manufacturer George Westinghouse in 1846

-- Swiss architect Le Corbusier in 1887

-- French aviator Roland Garros in 1888

-- Tennis champion Helen Wills Moody in 1905

-- Actor Carole Lombard in 1908

-- Journalist Shana Alexander in 1925

-- Former Syrian President Hafez al-Assad in 1930

-- Actor Britt Ekland in 1942 (age 80)

-- Northern Ireland politician Gerry Adams in 1948 (age 74)

-- Television executive Leslie Moonves in 1949 (age 73)

-- Football coach Tony Dungy in 1955 (age 67)

-- Writer David Brin in 1950 (age 72)

-- Actor Elisabeth Shue in 1963 (age 59)

-- Actor Amy Jo Johnson in 1970 (age 52)

-- Actor Ioan Gruffudd in 1973 (age 49)

-- Actor Brett Gelman in 1976 (age 46)

-- Actor Olivia Thirlby in 1986 (age 36)

-- Actor Scarlett Byrne in 1990 (age 32)

-- Rapper/actor Roshon Fegan in 1991 (age 31)

-- Actor Rio Mangini in 2002 (age 20)

