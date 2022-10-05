Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
Oct. 5, 2022 / 10:16 AM

Tia Mowry files for divorce from Cory Hardrict

By Annie Martin
1/5
Tia Mowry (L) announced her split from her husband, Cory Hardrict, after 14 years of marriage. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/20f2d795d99f9988baeba06d05e6fda0/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Tia Mowry (L) announced her split from her husband, Cory Hardrict, after 14 years of marriage. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 5 (UPI) -- Tia Mowry and her husband, Cory Hardrict, are headed for divorce.

The 44-year-old actress filed for divorce from Hardrict Tuesday in Los Angeles after 14 years of marriage, according to TMZ.

Advertisement

Mowry cited irreconcilable differences for the split. The actress is seeking joint physical and legal custody of her two children with Hardrict, Cree, 11, and Cairo, 4, and is asking the judge to terminate the court's ability to give spousal support to either party.

Mowry announced her split from Hardrict in an Instagram post Tuesday.

"I have always been honest with my fans, and today is no different. I wanted to share that Cory and I have decided to go our separate ways. These decisions are never easy, and not without sadness," the star wrote.

"We will maintain a friendship as we co-parent our beautiful children. I am grateful for all the happy times we had together and want to thank my friends, family and fans for your love and support as we start this new chapter moving forward in our lives," she said.

Mowry's siblings Tamera Mowry and Tavior Mowry showed their support for Mowry in the comments.

Advertisement

"love you!" Tamera Mowry wrote alongside four heart emojis.

"I love you! And I support you ALWAYS," Tavior Mowry said.

Mowry and Hardrict married in April 2008.

Mowry and Tamera Mowry, her twin sister, came to fame on the ABC and WB series Sister, Sister. Mowry now plays Cocoa McKellan on the Netflix series Family Reunion, which will return for a third and final season Oct. 27.

Celebrity splits of 2022

Tia Mowry and Cory Hardrict
Tia Mowry (L), Cory Hardrict and their son, Cree Taylor Hardrict, attend the premiere "The Peanuts Movie" in Los Angeles on November 1, 2015. Mowry has filed for divorce from Cory Hardict after 14 years of marriage. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Reports: Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen hire divorce attorneys Country music star Loretta Lynn dies at 90 Kelly Osbourne confirms she's expecting baby boy What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Reports: Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen hire divorce attorneys
Entertainment News // 1 hour ago
Reports: Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen hire divorce attorneys
Oct. 5 (UPI) -- NFL star Tom Brady and model Gisele Bündchen have both retained lawyers amid their alleged marriage troubles.
Miranda Lambert performs 'Strange' on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live'
Music // 3 hours ago
Miranda Lambert performs 'Strange' on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live'
Oct. 5 (UPI) -- Country superstar Miranda Lambert performed her single, "Strange," on "Jimmy Kimmel Live."
Brian Volk-Weiss: 'The Simpsons' demonstrates 'the delicateness of success'
TV // 6 hours ago
Brian Volk-Weiss: 'The Simpsons' demonstrates 'the delicateness of success'
LOS ANGELES, Oct. 5 (UPI) -- Brian Volk-Weiss said his docuseries, "Icons Unearthed: The Simpsons," premiering Wednesday on Vice TV, demonstrates what he calls "the delicateness of success."
Famous birthdays for Oct. 5: Michael Andretti, Kate Winslet
Entertainment News // 7 hours ago
Famous birthdays for Oct. 5: Michael Andretti, Kate Winslet
Oct. 5 (UPI) -- Race car driver Michael Andretti turns 60 and actor Kate Winslet turns 47, among the famous birthdays for Oct. 5.
Movie review: 'Hellraiser' remake is a puzzling violation of the franchise
Movies // 10 hours ago
Movie review: 'Hellraiser' remake is a puzzling violation of the franchise
LOS ANGELES, Oct. 5 (UPI) -- Hulu's "Hellraiser" remake is overlong, inconsistent with the rules and still adds nothing to the vast horror mythology.
Red Velvet's Seulgi releases '28 Reasons' solo EP, music video
Music // 20 hours ago
Red Velvet's Seulgi releases '28 Reasons' solo EP, music video
Oct. 4 (UPI) -- K-pop star Seulgi released her debut solo EP, "28 Reasons," and a music video for her song of the same name.
Coldplay postpone shows as Chris Martin battles 'serious lung infection'
Music // 20 hours ago
Coldplay postpone shows as Chris Martin battles 'serious lung infection'
Oct. 4 (UPI) -- Coldplay will reschedule eight concerts in Brazil as frontman Chris Martin recovers from health issues.
HBO Max orders Chuck Lorre comedy 'How to Be a Bookie'
TV // 21 hours ago
HBO Max orders Chuck Lorre comedy 'How to Be a Bookie'
Oct. 4 (UPI) -- "How to Be a Bookie," a new series created by Chuck Lorre and starring Sebastian Maniscalco, is in the works at HBO Max.
'Unsolved Mysteries' explores the unexplained in Volume 3 trailer
TV // 21 hours ago
'Unsolved Mysteries' explores the unexplained in Volume 3 trailer
Oct. 4 (UPI) -- The "Unsolved Mysteries" reboot will return with new episodes on Netflix in October.
34 years in, Brad Dourif having fun, feeling challenged as 'Chucky'
TV // 21 hours ago
34 years in, Brad Dourif having fun, feeling challenged as 'Chucky'
NEW YORK, Oct. 4 (UPI) -- Brad Dourif said voicing the demonic doll Chucky remains challenging as his film and TV franchise -- as well as the horror-comedy genre itself -- evolves.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Ailing Ringo Starr cancels Sunday concert
Ailing Ringo Starr cancels Sunday concert
Country music star Loretta Lynn dies at 90
Country music star Loretta Lynn dies at 90
Beyond Fest movie review: 'Triangle of Sadness' is the best movie of the year
Beyond Fest movie review: 'Triangle of Sadness' is the best movie of the year
HBO Max orders Chuck Lorre comedy 'How to Be a Bookie'
HBO Max orders Chuck Lorre comedy 'How to Be a Bookie'
'Dancing with the Stars' announces 2023 tour
'Dancing with the Stars' announces 2023 tour
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement