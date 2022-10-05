Tia Mowry files for divorce from Cory Hardrict

1/5

Tia Mowry (L) announced her split from her husband, Cory Hardrict, after 14 years of marriage. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 5 (UPI) -- Tia Mowry and her husband, Cory Hardrict, are headed for divorce. The 44-year-old actress filed for divorce from Hardrict Tuesday in Los Angeles after 14 years of marriage, according to TMZ. Advertisement

Mowry cited irreconcilable differences for the split. The actress is seeking joint physical and legal custody of her two children with Hardrict, Cree, 11, and Cairo, 4, and is asking the judge to terminate the court's ability to give spousal support to either party.

Mowry announced her split from Hardrict in an Instagram post Tuesday.

"I have always been honest with my fans, and today is no different. I wanted to share that Cory and I have decided to go our separate ways. These decisions are never easy, and not without sadness," the star wrote.

"We will maintain a friendship as we co-parent our beautiful children. I am grateful for all the happy times we had together and want to thank my friends, family and fans for your love and support as we start this new chapter moving forward in our lives," she said.

Mowry's siblings Tamera Mowry and Tavior Mowry showed their support for Mowry in the comments.

Advertisement

"love you!" Tamera Mowry wrote alongside four heart emojis.

"I love you! And I support you ALWAYS," Tavior Mowry said.

Mowry and Hardrict married in April 2008.

Mowry and Tamera Mowry, her twin sister, came to fame on the ABC and WB series Sister, Sister. Mowry now plays Cocoa McKellan on the Netflix series Family Reunion, which will return for a third and final season Oct. 27.

