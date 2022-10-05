Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
Oct. 5, 2022 / 10:40 AM

Miguel, wife Nazanin Mandi headed for divorce

By Annie Martin
1/3
Miguel's wife, Nazanin Mandi, filed for divorce from the singer after nearly three years of marriage. File Photo by James Atoa/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/8891295957a45d2cad43f8e4a3d987b2/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Miguel's wife, Nazanin Mandi, filed for divorce from the singer after nearly three years of marriage. File Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 5 (UPI) -- Miguel and his wife, Nazanin Mandi, are headed for divorce.

TMZ reported that Mandi filed for divorce Tuesday after nearly three years of marriage.

Advertisement

Mandi cited irreconcilable differences for the split and said they have a prenuptial agreement.

People confirmed that Mandi filed for divorce Tuesday in Los Angeles.

Miguel and Mandi are high school sweethearts who married in November 2018.

The couple split in September 2021 but appeared to announce their reconciliation in February.

"Love heals. Proud of us," Miguel said on Instagram at the time.

Miguel is known for such singles as "Sure Thing," "Adorn" and "Sky Walker" featuring Travis Scott. The singer released his fourth studio album, War & Leisure, in 2017.

Celebrity splits of 2022

Miguel and Nazanin Mandi
Singer Miguel (L) and Nazanin Mandi arrive for the Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas on November 14, 2019. Mandi has filed for divorce after nearly three years of marriage. Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Reports: Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen hire divorce attorneys Tia Mowry files for divorce from Cory Hardrict Kelly Osbourne confirms she's expecting baby boy What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

'Ghostwriter' Season 3 trailer features new cast, mystery
TV // 12 minutes ago
'Ghostwriter' Season 3 trailer features new cast, mystery
Oct. 5 (UPI) -- "Ghostwriter," a reboot of the 1990s children's series from Sesame Workshop, will return for a third season on Apple TV+.
'Love is Blind' introduces Season 3 cast in new video
TV // 42 minutes ago
'Love is Blind' introduces Season 3 cast in new video
Oct. 5 (UPI) -- Dating reality series "Love is Blind" will return for a third season on Netflix in October.
Hilary Swank expecting twins with Philip Schneider
Entertainment News // 57 minutes ago
Hilary Swank expecting twins with Philip Schneider
Oct. 5 (UPI) -- "Alaska Daily" actress Hilary Swank announced she's pregnant with twins on "Good Morning America."
South Korean stars take center stage at Busan International Film Festival
Movies // 1 hour ago
South Korean stars take center stage at Busan International Film Festival
BUSAN, South Korea, Oct. 5 (UPI) -- The Busan International Film Festival kicked off Wednesday at full capacity for the first time in three years, with a gala opening ceremony featuring stars on the red carpet and a packed audience of 5,000 fans.
Tia Mowry files for divorce from Cory Hardrict
Entertainment News // 1 hour ago
Tia Mowry files for divorce from Cory Hardrict
Oct. 5 (UPI) -- "Family Reunion" actress Tia Mowry announced her split from her husband, Cory Hardrict, after 14 years of marriage.
Reports: Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen hire divorce attorneys
Entertainment News // 2 hours ago
Reports: Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen hire divorce attorneys
Oct. 5 (UPI) -- NFL star Tom Brady and model Gisele Bündchen have both retained lawyers amid their alleged marriage troubles.
Miranda Lambert performs 'Strange' on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live'
Music // 4 hours ago
Miranda Lambert performs 'Strange' on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live'
Oct. 5 (UPI) -- Country superstar Miranda Lambert performed her single, "Strange," on "Jimmy Kimmel Live."
Brian Volk-Weiss: 'The Simpsons' demonstrates 'the delicateness of success'
TV // 8 hours ago
Brian Volk-Weiss: 'The Simpsons' demonstrates 'the delicateness of success'
LOS ANGELES, Oct. 5 (UPI) -- Brian Volk-Weiss said his docuseries, "Icons Unearthed: The Simpsons," premiering Wednesday on Vice TV, demonstrates what he calls "the delicateness of success."
Famous birthdays for Oct. 5: Michael Andretti, Kate Winslet
Entertainment News // 9 hours ago
Famous birthdays for Oct. 5: Michael Andretti, Kate Winslet
Oct. 5 (UPI) -- Race car driver Michael Andretti turns 60 and actor Kate Winslet turns 47, among the famous birthdays for Oct. 5.
Movie review: 'Hellraiser' remake is a puzzling violation of the franchise
Movies // 12 hours ago
Movie review: 'Hellraiser' remake is a puzzling violation of the franchise
LOS ANGELES, Oct. 5 (UPI) -- Hulu's "Hellraiser" remake is overlong, inconsistent with the rules and still adds nothing to the vast horror mythology.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Reports: Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen hire divorce attorneys
Reports: Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen hire divorce attorneys
Country music star Loretta Lynn dies at 90
Country music star Loretta Lynn dies at 90
Ailing Ringo Starr cancels Sunday concert
Ailing Ringo Starr cancels Sunday concert
HBO Max orders Chuck Lorre comedy 'How to Be a Bookie'
HBO Max orders Chuck Lorre comedy 'How to Be a Bookie'
'Berlin' teaser introduces cast of 'Money Heist' spinoff
'Berlin' teaser introduces cast of 'Money Heist' spinoff
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement