Oct. 5, 2022 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for Oct. 5: Michael Andretti, Kate Winslet

By UPI Staff
Andretti Motor Sports team owner Michael Andretti is all smiles as he awaits the green flag to start open test day for the 103rd running of the Indianapolis 500 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway on April 24, 2019. He turns 60 on October 5.
Andretti Motor Sports team owner Michael Andretti is all smiles as he awaits the green flag to start open test day for the 103rd running of the Indianapolis 500 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway on April 24, 2019. He turns 60 on October 5. File Photo by Bill Coons/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 5 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Libra.

They include:

-- French philosopher Denis Diderot in 1713

-- Chester A. Arthur, 21st president of the United States, in 1829

-- Movie pioneer Louis Lumiere in 1864

-- Restaurant entrepreneur Ray Kroc in 1902

-- Comic Larry Fine of The Three Stooges in 1902

-- "Family Circus" cartoonist Bil Keane in 1922

-- Actor Glynis Johns in 1923 (age 99)

-- Actor/comedian Bill Dana in 1924

-- Vaclav Havel, first president of the Czech Republic, in 1936

-- Football Hall of Fame member Barry Switzer in 1937 (age 85)

-- Rock singer/songwriter Steve Miller in 1943 (age 79)

-- Rock singer Brian Johnson in 1947 (age 75)

-- Irish rock musician/political activist Bob Geldof in 1951 (age 71)

-- Actor Karen Allen in 1951 (age 71)

-- Author/director Clive Barker in 1952 (age 70)

-- Comedian Bernie Mac in 1957

-- Astrophysicist Neil DeGrasse Tyson in 1958 (age 64)

-- Architect Maya Lin in 1959 (age 63)

-- Race car driver Michael Andretti in 1962 (age 60)

-- World Golf Hall of Fame member Laura Davies in 1963 (age 59)

-- Hockey Hall of Fame member Mario Lemieux in 1965 (age 57)

-- Hockey Hall of Fame member Patrick Roy in 1965 (age 57)

-- Actor Guy Pearce in 1967 (age 55)

-- Actor Scott Weinger in 1975 (age 47)

-- Actor Kate Winslet in 1975 (age 47)

-- Actor Jesse Eisenberg in 1983 (age 39)

-- Heiress Nicky Hilton in 1983 (age 39)

-- Actor Nathalie Kelley in 1984 (age 38)

-- Actor Jacob Tremblay in 2006 (age 16)

Kate Winslet taken to hospital after fall on film set in Croatia 'My Father's Dragon' trailer brings children's book to life

Brian Volk-Weiss: 'The Simpsons' demonstrates 'the delicateness of success'
TV // 25 minutes ago
Brian Volk-Weiss: 'The Simpsons' demonstrates 'the delicateness of success'
LOS ANGELES, Oct. 5 (UPI) -- Brian Volk-Weiss said his docuseries, "Icons Unearthed: The Simpsons," premiering Wednesday on Vice TV, demonstrates what he calls "the delicateness of success."
Movie review: 'Hellraiser' remake is a puzzling violation of the franchise
Movies // 4 hours ago
Movie review: 'Hellraiser' remake is a puzzling violation of the franchise
LOS ANGELES, Oct. 5 (UPI) -- Hulu's "Hellraiser" remake is overlong, inconsistent with the rules and still adds nothing to the vast horror mythology.
Red Velvet's Seulgi releases '28 Reasons' solo EP, music video
Music // 14 hours ago
Red Velvet's Seulgi releases '28 Reasons' solo EP, music video
Oct. 4 (UPI) -- K-pop star Seulgi released her debut solo EP, "28 Reasons," and a music video for her song of the same name.
Coldplay postpone shows as Chris Martin battles 'serious lung infection'
Music // 14 hours ago
Coldplay postpone shows as Chris Martin battles 'serious lung infection'
Oct. 4 (UPI) -- Coldplay will reschedule eight concerts in Brazil as frontman Chris Martin recovers from health issues.
HBO Max orders Chuck Lorre comedy 'How to Be a Bookie'
TV // 14 hours ago
HBO Max orders Chuck Lorre comedy 'How to Be a Bookie'
Oct. 4 (UPI) -- "How to Be a Bookie," a new series created by Chuck Lorre and starring Sebastian Maniscalco, is in the works at HBO Max.
'Unsolved Mysteries' explores the unexplained in Volume 3 trailer
TV // 15 hours ago
'Unsolved Mysteries' explores the unexplained in Volume 3 trailer
Oct. 4 (UPI) -- The "Unsolved Mysteries" reboot will return with new episodes on Netflix in October.
34 years in, Brad Dourif having fun, feeling challenged as 'Chucky'
TV // 15 hours ago
34 years in, Brad Dourif having fun, feeling challenged as 'Chucky'
NEW YORK, Oct. 4 (UPI) -- Brad Dourif said voicing the demonic doll Chucky remains challenging as his film and TV franchise -- as well as the horror-comedy genre itself -- evolves.
'Hocus Pocus 2' becomes No. 1 film premiere on Disney+
Entertainment News // 15 hours ago
'Hocus Pocus 2' becomes No. 1 film premiere on Disney+
Oct. 4 (UPI) -- The "Hocus Pocus" sequel starring Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy is the No. 1 film premiere on Disney+ to date.
'The Wonder' trailer: Florence Pugh investigates the 'impossible'
Movies // 16 hours ago
'The Wonder' trailer: Florence Pugh investigates the 'impossible'
Oct. 4 (UPI) -- "The Wonder," a period drama directed by Sebastián Lelio and starring Florence Pugh, is coming to Netflix in November.
Country music star Loretta Lynn dies at 90
Music // 16 hours ago
Country music star Loretta Lynn dies at 90
Oct. 4 (UPI) -- "Coal Miner's Daughter" singer Loretta Lynn died Tuesday at her home in Tennessee.
