Famous birthdays for Oct. 5: Michael Andretti, Kate Winslet

1/3

Andretti Motor Sports team owner Michael Andretti is all smiles as he awaits the green flag to start open test day for the 103rd running of the Indianapolis 500 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway on April 24, 2019. He turns 60 on October 5. File Photo by Bill Coons/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 5 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Libra. They include: Advertisement

-- French philosopher Denis Diderot in 1713

-- Chester A. Arthur, 21st president of the United States, in 1829

-- Movie pioneer Louis Lumiere in 1864

-- Restaurant entrepreneur Ray Kroc in 1902

-- Comic Larry Fine of The Three Stooges in 1902

-- "Family Circus" cartoonist Bil Keane in 1922

-- Actor Glynis Johns in 1923 (age 99)

-- Actor/comedian Bill Dana in 1924

-- Vaclav Havel, first president of the Czech Republic, in 1936

-- Football Hall of Fame member Barry Switzer in 1937 (age 85)

-- Rock singer/songwriter Steve Miller in 1943 (age 79)

-- Rock singer Brian Johnson in 1947 (age 75)

-- Irish rock musician/political activist Bob Geldof in 1951 (age 71)

File Photo by Paul Treadway/UPI

-- Actor Karen Allen in 1951 (age 71)

-- Author/director Clive Barker in 1952 (age 70)

-- Comedian Bernie Mac in 1957

-- Astrophysicist Neil DeGrasse Tyson in 1958 (age 64)

-- Architect Maya Lin in 1959 (age 63)

Advertisement

-- Race car driver Michael Andretti in 1962 (age 60)

-- World Golf Hall of Fame member Laura Davies in 1963 (age 59)

-- Hockey Hall of Fame member Mario Lemieux in 1965 (age 57)

-- Hockey Hall of Fame member Patrick Roy in 1965 (age 57)

-- Actor Guy Pearce in 1967 (age 55)

-- Actor Scott Weinger in 1975 (age 47)

-- Actor Kate Winslet in 1975 (age 47)

File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

-- Actor Jesse Eisenberg in 1983 (age 39)

-- Heiress Nicky Hilton in 1983 (age 39)

-- Actor Nathalie Kelley in 1984 (age 38)

-- Actor Jacob Tremblay in 2006 (age 16)