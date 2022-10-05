Famous birthdays for Oct. 5: Michael Andretti, Kate Winslet

Oct. 5 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Libra.
They include:
-- French philosopher Denis Diderot in 1713
-- Chester A. Arthur, 21st president of the United States, in 1829
-- Movie pioneer Louis Lumiere in 1864
-- Restaurant entrepreneur Ray Kroc in 1902
-- Comic Larry Fine of The Three Stooges in 1902
-- "Family Circus" cartoonist Bil Keane in 1922
-- Actor Glynis Johns in 1923 (age 99)
-- Actor/comedian Bill Dana in 1924
-- Vaclav Havel, first president of the Czech Republic, in 1936
-- Football Hall of Fame member Barry Switzer in 1937 (age 85)
-- Rock singer/songwriter Steve Miller in 1943 (age 79)
-- Rock singer Brian Johnson in 1947 (age 75)
-- Irish rock musician/political activist Bob Geldof in 1951 (age 71)
-- Actor Karen Allen in 1951 (age 71)
-- Author/director Clive Barker in 1952 (age 70)
-- Comedian Bernie Mac in 1957
-- Astrophysicist Neil DeGrasse Tyson in 1958 (age 64)
-- Architect Maya Lin in 1959 (age 63)
-- Race car driver Michael Andretti in 1962 (age 60)
-- World Golf Hall of Fame member Laura Davies in 1963 (age 59)
-- Hockey Hall of Fame member Mario Lemieux in 1965 (age 57)
-- Hockey Hall of Fame member Patrick Roy in 1965 (age 57)
-- Actor Guy Pearce in 1967 (age 55)
-- Actor Scott Weinger in 1975 (age 47)
-- Actor Kate Winslet in 1975 (age 47)
-- Actor Jesse Eisenberg in 1983 (age 39)
-- Heiress Nicky Hilton in 1983 (age 39)
-- Actor Nathalie Kelley in 1984 (age 38)
-- Actor Jacob Tremblay in 2006 (age 16)