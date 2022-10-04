Kelly Osbourne confirms she's expecting baby boy

1/5

Kelly Osbourne (R) confirmed she's expecting a son after her dad, Ozzy Osbourne, shared the news in an interview. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 4 (UPI) -- Kelly Osbourne has a baby boy on the way. The 37-year-old television personality confirmed she's expecting a son in an interview with Entertainment Tonight published Monday. Advertisement

Osbourne's dad, singer Ozzy Osbourne, had shared the news in a previous interview.

"I mean, he's told everyone," Osbourne said of her dad. "I'm just like, 'Aww Dad, come on. Like, come on,' but I will say, every single day he does this little song and this little dance about how excited he is, and he is so excited that it's a boy."

Osbourne, the daughter of Ozzy Osbourne and Sharon Osbourne, said her parents have supported her "every step of the way" since she announced she's expecting her first child with her boyfriend, Slipknot DJ Sid Wilson.

"I'm really, really excited," Osbourne said. "And my parents have been incredible and been with me every step of the way on this journey, 'cause my boyfriend is in a band, they tour, so, he's hardly been here, so every milestone I've kinda gone through with my dad, and he's been great."

Advertisement

Ozzy Osbourne said on SiriusXM's Ozzy's Boneyard earlier this month that Osbourne was six months along and expecting a boy.

Osbourne announced her pregnancy in May.

"I am over the moon to announce that I am going to be a Mumma. To say that I am happy does not quite cut it. I am ecstatic!" she said.

Osbourne and Wilson were first romantically linked in January.