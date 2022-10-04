Trending
Oct. 4, 2022 / 12:44 PM

'Hocus Pocus 2' becomes No. 1 film premiere on Disney+

By Annie Martin
1/5
Bette Midler reprises Winnie Sanderson in "Hocus Pocus 2." File Photo by Mike Theiler/UPI
Bette Midler reprises Winnie Sanderson in "Hocus Pocus 2." File Photo by Mike Theiler/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 4 (UPI) -- Hocus Pocus 2 is the new No. 1 film premiere on Disney+.

The streaming service said Tuesday that the Hocus Pocus sequel had the No. 1 film debut domestically to date, based on hours streamed in the first three days of its release.

Hocus Pocus 2 was released Sept. 30 on Disney+, nearly 30 years after the original movie opened in theaters. The movies follow the Sanderson sisters, a trio of 17th-century witches who are resurrected in present-day Salem, Mass.

The sequel reunites Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, Kathy Najimy and Doug Jones, and also features Sam Richardson, Whitney Peak, Belissa Escobedo, Tony Hale, Hannah Waddingham and Lilia Buckingham.

Hocus Pocus 2 is written by Jen D'Angelo and directed by Anne Fletcher.

"It's been 29 years since someone lit the Black Flame Candle and resurrected the 17th-century sisters, and they are looking for revenge. Now it is up to three high-school students to stop the ravenous witches from wreaking a new kind of havoc on Salem before dawn on All Hallow's Eve," an official description reads.

Disney+ first confirmed the sequel in May 2021.

