Entertainment News
Oct. 4, 2022 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for Oct. 4: Susan Sarandon, Tony La Russa

By UPI Staff
Susan Sarandon arrives for the premiere of 'Viper Club' at the Winter Garden Theatre during the Toronto International Film Festival in Canada on September 11, 2018. The actor turns 76 on October 4.
Susan Sarandon arrives for the premiere of 'Viper Club' at the Winter Garden Theatre during the Toronto International Film Festival in Canada on September 11, 2018. The actor turns 76 on October 4. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 4 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Libra.

They include:

-- Rutherford B. Hayes, 19th president of the United States, in 1822

-- Frederic Remington, painter of the American West, in 1861

-- Writer Alfred Runyan in 1880

-- Pioneer movie comedian Buster Keaton in 1895

-- Actor Charlton Heston in 1923

-- Football Hall of Fame member Sam Huff in 1934

-- Author Jackie Collins in 1937

-- Author Anne Rice in 1941

-- Author author Roy Blount Jr., both in 1941 (age 81)

-- Civil rights activist Jamil Abdullah al-Amin, formerly known as H. Rap Brown, in 1943 (age 79)

-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Tony La Russa in 1944 (age 78)

-- Actor Clifton Davis in 1945 (age 77)

-- Actor Susan Sarandon in 1946 (age 76)

-- Actor Armand Assante in 1949 (age 73)

-- Actor Christoph Waltz in 1956 (age 66)

-- Actor Bill Fagerbakke in 1957 (age 65)

-- Recording executive/businessman Russell Simmons in 1957 (age 65)

-- Singer Jon Secada in 1961 (age 61)

-- Actor Liev Schreiber in 1967 (age 55)

-- Actor Alicia Silverstone in 1976 (age 46)

-- Actor Rachael Leigh Cook in 1979 (age 43)

-- Actor Caitriona Balfe in 1979 (age 43)

-- Actor Melissa Benoist in 1988 (age 34)

-- Actor Dakota Johnson in 1989 (age 33)

-- Actor Ella Balinska in 1996 (age 26)

