Famous birthdays for Oct. 4: Susan Sarandon, Tony La Russa

Oct. 4 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Libra. They include:

-- Rutherford B. Hayes, 19th president of the United States, in 1822

-- Frederic Remington, painter of the American West, in 1861

-- Writer Alfred Runyan in 1880

-- Pioneer movie comedian Buster Keaton in 1895

-- Actor Charlton Heston in 1923

-- Football Hall of Fame member Sam Huff in 1934

-- Author Jackie Collins in 1937

-- Author Anne Rice in 1941

-- Author author Roy Blount Jr., both in 1941 (age 81)

-- Civil rights activist Jamil Abdullah al-Amin, formerly known as H. Rap Brown, in 1943 (age 79)

-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Tony La Russa in 1944 (age 78)

-- Actor Clifton Davis in 1945 (age 77)

-- Actor Susan Sarandon in 1946 (age 76)

-- Actor Armand Assante in 1949 (age 73)

-- Actor Christoph Waltz in 1956 (age 66)

-- Actor Bill Fagerbakke in 1957 (age 65)

-- Recording executive/businessman Russell Simmons in 1957 (age 65)

-- Singer Jon Secada in 1961 (age 61)

-- Actor Liev Schreiber in 1967 (age 55)

-- Actor Alicia Silverstone in 1976 (age 46)

-- Actor Rachael Leigh Cook in 1979 (age 43)

-- Actor Caitriona Balfe in 1979 (age 43)

-- Actor Melissa Benoist in 1988 (age 34)

-- Actor Dakota Johnson in 1989 (age 33)

-- Actor Ella Balinska in 1996 (age 26)