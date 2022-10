Oct. 4 (UPI) -- The Dancing with the Stars cast is hitting the road in 2023.

Cast members Britt Stewart, Alan Bersten, Emma Slater, Gleb Savchenko, Brandon Armstrong, Alexis Warr and Sasha Farber are going on tour, starting Jan. 6 at MGM National Harbor in National Harbor, Md. and ending at Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas on March 12.