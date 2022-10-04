'Mama' Cass Elliot honored at posthumous Walk of Fame ceremony

1/6

Late Mamas & the Papas singer Cass Elliot received the 2,735th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame with her daughter, Owen Elliot-Kugell (pictured), in attendance. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 4 (UPI) -- "Mama" Cass Elliot is the latest performer to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The late singer was honored Monday in Los Angeles in recognition of her contributions to the recording industry. Advertisement

Elliot, who was a member of the 1960s folk rock group The Mamas & The Papas, died at age 32 in July 1974.

The singer's daughter, Owen Elliot-Kugell, attended the ceremony Monday, along with her former bandmate Michelle Phillips and singer-songwriter John Sebastian.

"'Mama' Cass Elliot, a Rock and Roll Hall of Famer, was a staple during the 60s and 70s. Her music spoke to the people and her songs have become some of the most beloved of all time," Walk of Fame producer Ana Martinez said. "We are proud to add this exemplary talent to our Walk of Fame."

The Mamas & the Papas are known for such songs as "California Dreamin'," "Monday, Monday" and "Dream a little Dream of Me."

The group released five albums between 1966 and 1971.

An enlarged photo of Cass Elliot is seen next to her star during the Hollywood Walk of Fame unveiling ceremony honoring her posthumously with the 2,735th star in Los Angeles on October 3, 2022. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo