Advertisement
Entertainment News
Oct. 3, 2022 / 8:10 AM

Native American activist and actress Sacheen Littlefeather dead at 75

By Karen Butler
Native American activist and actress Sacheen Littlefeather has died at the age of 75. File Photo courtesy of Pixnio
Native American activist and actress Sacheen Littlefeather has died at the age of 75. File Photo courtesy of Pixnio

Oct. 3 (UPI) -- Native American activist Sacha Littlefeather, who famously appeared on winner Marlon Brando's behalf at the 1973 Oscars, has died at the age of 75.

Advertisement

Winterhawk and Trial of Billy Jack actress Littlefeather read part of an eight-page speech written by Brando about the mistreatment of Indigenous people by the American government and Hollywood filmmakers.

Brando did not attend the ceremony and declined his Oscar for his performance in The Godfather out of solidarity with Native Americans.

Littlefeather went on to earn a degree in holistic health from Antioch University with a minor in Native American medicine and worked in the wellness industry for decades while continuing her advocacy for Indigenous people.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences formally apologized to Littlefeather in June because few TV networks or filmmakers would hire her after the 1973 Oscars.

"The abuse you endured because of this statement was unwarranted and unjustified," David Rubin, who was then president of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, said in a letter dated June 18.

Advertisement

"The emotional burden you have lived through and the cost to your own career in our industry are irreparable. For too long the courage you showed has been unacknowledged. For this, we offer both our deepest apologies and our sincere admiration."

Littlefeather announced in March 2018 that she had been diagnosed with stage 4 breast cancer. It had metastasized in recent years and she died Sunday at her California home, surrounded by her loved ones.

The official Oscars Twitter feed announced her death Sunday.

The post included a photo of Littlefeather with a quote attributed to her: "When I am gone, always be reminded that whenever you stand for your truth, you will be keeping my voice and the voices of our nations and our people alive. I remain Sacheen Littlefeather."

Notable Deaths of 2022

Coolio
Coolio, real name Artis Leon Ivey Jr., attends the "London Party" at the Spencer House in St. James's Place in London on February 18, 2006. Coolio died on September 28 at the age of 59 after he was found unresponsive in the bathroom of a friend's house. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Grammy-winning rapper Coolio dead at 59 'Prison Break,' 'Lost in Space' producer Zack Estrin dead at 51 Robert Cormier, 'Slasher' and 'Heartland' actor, dies at 33

Latest Headlines

Jennifer Hudson recalls the shame of wearing flip flops to sing with Diana Ross
TV // 41 minutes ago
Jennifer Hudson recalls the shame of wearing flip flops to sing with Diana Ross
Oct. 3 (UPI) -- Jennifer Hudson revealed on her talk show the shame she felt when she was unexpectedly called on stage to sing with music legend Diana Ross, but wasn't dressed for the occasion.
Movie review: 'Tar' is aggressively challenging, ultimately rewarding
Movies // 56 minutes ago
Movie review: 'Tar' is aggressively challenging, ultimately rewarding
LOS ANGELES, Oct. 3 (UPI) -- "Tar" features another bravura Cate Blanchett performance, but makes you work for the catharsis she delivers.
John Kassir revives Crypt Keeper voice for 'Solar Opposites' special
TV // 4 hours ago
John Kassir revives Crypt Keeper voice for 'Solar Opposites' special
LOS ANGELES, Oct. 3 (UPI) -- "Solar Opposites" co-creator Mike McMahon and writer/producers Danielle Uhlarik and Josh Bycel discuss the many horror homages in their Halloween special.
Famous birthdays for Oct. 3: Tommy Lee, Tessa Thompson
Entertainment News // 5 hours ago
Famous birthdays for Oct. 3: Tommy Lee, Tessa Thompson
Oct. 3 (UPI) -- Drummer Tommy Lee turns 60 and actor Tessa Thompson turns 39, among the famous birthdays for Oct. 3.
'Smile' tops North American box office with $22M
Movies // 17 hours ago
'Smile' tops North American box office with $22M
Oct. 2 (UPI) -- "Smile," a horror movie starring Sosie Bacon and Jessie T. Usher, is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $22 million in receipts this weekend.
Ailing Ringo Starr cancels Sunday concert
Music // 18 hours ago
Ailing Ringo Starr cancels Sunday concert
Oct. 2 (UPI) -- Music icon Ringo Starr has canceled a planned concert for Sunday in Minnesota.
Miles Teller as Peyton Manning offers 'SNL' S48 premiere play-by-play
TV // 19 hours ago
Miles Teller as Peyton Manning offers 'SNL' S48 premiere play-by-play
Oct. 2 (UPI) -- Guest host Miles Teller played professional football legend Peyton Manning in the cold open of this weekend's "Saturday Night Live" Season 48 premiere.
Sam Reid: Interview with the Vampire characters know they're bad
TV // 20 hours ago
Sam Reid: Interview with the Vampire characters know they're bad
NEW YORK, Oct. 2 (UPI) -- Sam Reid and Jacob Anderson say the bloodsuckers they play in "Interview with the Vampire" live their lives to extremes because they are avoiding tedium as well as fighting for survival in a changing world.
Famous birthdays for Oct. 2: Sting, Don McLean
Entertainment News // 1 day ago
Famous birthdays for Oct. 2: Sting, Don McLean
Oct. 2 (UPI) -- Singer Sting turns 71 and singer Don McLean turns 77, among the famous birthdays for Oct. 2.
Donny Osmond, Flavor Flav to compete on 'Criss Angel's Magic with the Stars'
TV // 1 day ago
Donny Osmond, Flavor Flav to compete on 'Criss Angel's Magic with the Stars'
Oct. 1 (UPI) -- Donny Osmond, Flavor Flav, Frankie Muniz, Brec Bassinger and Debbie Gibson will be seen competing in the new reality show, "Criss Angel's Magic with the Stars."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Ailing Ringo Starr cancels Sunday concert
Ailing Ringo Starr cancels Sunday concert
Rich Koz keeps monster movie legacy alive with 'Svengoolie'
Rich Koz keeps monster movie legacy alive with 'Svengoolie'
'Good House' star Sigourney Weaver: It's not hard to love Kevin Kline
'Good House' star Sigourney Weaver: It's not hard to love Kevin Kline
Sam Reid: Interview with the Vampire characters know they're bad
Sam Reid: Interview with the Vampire characters know they're bad
'Smile' tops North American box office with $22M
'Smile' tops North American box office with $22M
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement