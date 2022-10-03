Advertisement
Entertainment News
Oct. 3, 2022 / 9:33 AM

Kim Kardashian launches Spotify true crime podcast 'The System'

By Annie Martin
Kim Kardashian released "Kim Kardashian's The System: The Case of Kevin Keith," a podcast focused on criminal justice reform, on Spotify. Photo courtesy of Spotify
Oct. 3 (UPI) -- Kim Kardashian has launched her own true crime podcast.

The 41-year-old television personality released the first two episodes of Kim Kardashian's The System: The Case of Kevin Keith, a podcast focused on criminal justice reform, Monday on Spotify. Subsequent episodes will be released Mondays.

The Cast of Kevin Keith is an eight-episode podcast narrated by Kardashian and veteran true crime producer Lori Rothschild Ansaldi. The series explores the story of Kevin Keith, a man convicted of a triple homicide who, for nearly three decades, has been working alongside his family to prove he was wrongly accused.

"Over the course of eight episodes, Kardashian and Rothschild Ansaldi will work with investigators, experts, and more to discuss the complexities of Keith's case, expose cracks within the story and highlight ways in which our legal system is broken," an official description reads.

Kardashian announced the podcast in an interview with Interview magazine earlier this month.

"It's called The System," she said. "The first season is about a really crazy case where a guy got the death sentence for a triple homicide that happened in Ohio. There are so many twists and turns with how it was handled -- or mishandled -- and we take the listener along for a journey in search of the truth."

Kardashian has previously shown an interest in criminal justice reform. In 2018, she successfully petitioned president Donald Trump for clemency in the case of Alice Marie Johnson, who served nearly 22 years in prison as part of her life sentence for a non violent drug offense.

Moments from Kim Kardashian's career

Kim Kardashian attends the SeenON.com launch party in Los Angeles on December 6, 2006. Kardashian later reminisced about a trip she and Paris Hilton took to Ibiza in 2006. Photo by Phil McCarten/UPI | License Photo

Kardashian and her family came to fame on the E! reality series Keeping Up with the Kardashians and now star on the Hulu series The Kardashians.

