Oct. 3, 2022 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for Oct. 3: Tommy Lee, Tessa Thompson

By UPI Staff
Tommy Lee arrives on the red carpet at the 38th annual MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center in New York City on September 12, 2021. The drummer turns 60 on October 3. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/086db642df5b1681fd3fa0e1e8c9ba02/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Tommy Lee arrives on the red carpet at the 38th annual MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center in New York City on September 12, 2021. The drummer turns 60 on October 3. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 3 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Libra.

They include:

-- Cherokee Chief John Ross in 1790

-- Actor Warner Oland in 1879

-- Writer Gore Vidal in 1925

-- Hockey Hall of Fame member Glenn Hall in 1931 (age 91)

-- Rock 'n' roll singer Chubby Checker in 1941 (age 81)

-- Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member Lindsey Buckingham in 1949 (age 73)

File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

-- Musician Keb' Mo,' born Kevin Roosevelt Moore, in 1951 (age 71)

-- American astronaut Kathryn Sullivan in 1951 (age 71)

-- Activist Rev. Al Sharpton in 1954 (age 68)

-- Guitarist Stevie Ray Vaughan in 1954

-- Filmmaker Tommy Wiseau in 1955 (age 67)

-- Golf Hall of Fame member Fred Couples in 1959 (age 63)

-- Actor/singer Jack Wagner in 1959 (age 63)

-- Rock drummer Tommy Lee in 1962 (age 60)

-- Actor Clive Owen in 1964 (age 58)

File Photo by David Silpa/UPI
-- Singer Gwen Stefani in 1969 (age 53)

-- Rapper Black Thought, born Tariq Luqmaan Trotter, in 1971 (age 51)

-- Singer Kevin Richardson in 1971 (age 51)

-- Actor Lena Headey in 1973 (age 49)

-- Actor Neve Campbell in 1973 (age 49)

-- Singer India.Arie in 1975 (age 47)

-- Rapper Talib Kweli in 1975 (age 47)

-- Actor Seann William Scott in 1976 (age 46)

-- Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member Josh Klinghoffer in 1979 (age 43)

-- Actor Tessa Thompson in 1983 (age 39)

Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI

-- Singer Ashlee Simpson in 1984 (age 38)

-- Rapper ASAP Rocky, born Rakim Mayers, in 1988 (age 34)

-- Actor Alicia Vikander in 1988 (age 34)

-- Actor Noah Schnapp in 2004 (age 18)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

