Oct. 2, 2022 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for Oct. 2: Sting, Don McLean

By UPI Staff
Sting watches the French Open at Roland Garros in Paris on May 30, 2019. The musician turns 71 on October 2. File Photo by David Silpa/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/03ad18378e73fdb33c6a844a9c9cb00b/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Oct. 2 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Libra.

They include England's King Richard III in 1452

-- Nat Turner, a black slave and leader of the only effective and sustained U.S. slave revolt, in 1800

-- German statesman Paul von Hindenburg in 1847

-- Indian independence leader Mohandas Gandhi, known as Mahatma Gandhi, in 1869

-- Comedian Julius "Groucho" Marx in 1890

-- Comedian Bud Abbott in 1895

-- Child actor George "Spanky" McFarland in 1928

-- Movie critic Rex Reed in 1938 (age 84)

-- Pop singer Don McLean in 1945 (age 77)

-- Actor Avery Brooks in 1948 (age 74)

-- Fashion designer Donna Karan in 1948 (age 74)

-- Photographer Annie Leibovitz in 1949 (age 73)

-- Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member Sting, born Gordon Sumner, in 1951 (age 71)

-- Actor Lorraine Bracco in 1954 (age 68)

-- TV personality Kelly Ripa in 1970 (age 52)

-- Actor Camilla Belle in 1986 (age 36)

-- Actor Samantha Barks in 1990 (age 32)

File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI

