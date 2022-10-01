Trending
Entertainment News
Oct. 1, 2022 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for Oct. 1: Zach Galifianakis, Randy Quaid

By UPI Staff
Zach Galifianakis attends the premiere of "Between Two Ferns: The Movie" at the ArcLight Cinerama Dome in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on September 16, 2019. The actor turns 53 on October 1. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/4656f14db0ea66a14f2f153299e1eb65/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Oct. 1 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Libra.

They include:

-- Henry III, king of England, in 1207

-- First lady Caroline Harrison in 1832

-- Aerospace entrepreneur William Boeing in 1881

-- Novelist Faith Baldwin in 1893

-- Outlaw Bonnie Parker in 1910

-- Actor Walter Matthau in 1920

-- Jimmy Carter, 39th president of the United States, in 1924 (age 98)

-- Former U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice William H. Rehnquist in 1924

-- Actor Richard Harris in 1930

-- Actor Julie Andrews in 1935 (age 87)

-- Actor Stella Stevens in 1938 (age 84)

-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Rod Carew in 1945 (age 77)

-- Author Tim O'Brien in 1946 (age 76)

-- Actor Stephen Collins in 1947 (age 75)

-- Actor Randy Quaid in 1950 (age 72)

-- British Prime Minister Theresa May in 1956 (age 66)

-- Actor Esai Morales in 1962 (age 60)

-- Former home run leader Mark McGwire in 1963 (age 59)

-- Actor Zach Galifianakis in 1969 (age 53)

-- Actor Sherri Saum in 1974 (age 48)

-- Actor Sarah Drew in 1980 (age 42)

-- Actor Greg Davis Jr. in 1984 (age 38)

-- Actor Jurnee Smollett-Bell in 1986 (age 36)

-- Actor Matthew Daddario in 1987 (age 35)

-- Actor Brie Larson in 1989 (age 33)

-- Actor Luna Blaise in 2001 (age 21)

-- Actor Milo Parker in 2002 (age 20)

-- Actor Priah Ferguson in 2006 (age 16)

