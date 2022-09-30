Famous birthdays for Sept. 30: Maddie Ziegler, Lacey Chabert

1/2

Maddie Ziegler arrives for the 94th annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on March 27. The actor/dancer turns 20 on September 30. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 30 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Libra. -- They include Persian poet Rumi in 1207 Advertisement

-- Pope Nicholas IV in 1227

-- Chewing gum magnate William Wrigley Jr. in 1861

-- German physicist Hans Geiger, co-inventor of the Geiger counter, in 1882

-- Film director Lewis Milestone in 1895

-- Novelist Truman Capote in 1924

-- Actor Deborah Kerr in 1921

-- Actor Angie Dickinson in 1931 (age 91)

-- Nobel Peace Prize laureate Elie Wiesel in 1928

-- Singer Johnny Mathis in 1935 (age 87)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- Actor Len Cariou in 1939 (age 83)

-- Singer Marilyn McCoo in 1943 (age 79)

-- Actor Victoria Tennant in 1950 (age 72)

-- Actor Barry Williams in 1954 (age 68)

-- Actor Fran Drescher in 1957 (age 65)

-- Actor Eric Stoltz in 1961 (age 61)

-- Actor Crystal Bernard in 1961 (age 61)

-- Actor Monica Bellucci in 1964 (age 58)

-- Actor Jenna Elfman in 1971 (age 51)

-- Actor Marion Cotillard in 1975 (age 47)

Advertisement

-- Author Ta-Nehisi Coates in 1975 (age 47)

-- Tennis star Martina Hingis in 1980 (age 42)

-- U.S. Olympic gold medal-winning gymnast Dominique Moceanu in 1981 (age 41)

-- Actor Lacey Chabert in 1982 (age 40)

File Photo by David Silpa/UPI

-- Actor Kieran Culkin in 1982 (age 40)

-- Rapper T-Pain, born Faheem Rashad Najm, in 1985 (age 37)

-- Actor Ki Hong Lee in 1986 (age 36)

-- Actor Ezra Miller in 1992 (age 30)

-- Actor/dancer Maddie Ziegler in 2002 (age 20)

-- Actor Bella Ramsey in 2003 (age 19)