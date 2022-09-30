Famous birthdays for Sept. 30: Maddie Ziegler, Lacey Chabert

Sept. 30 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Libra.
Sept. 30 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Libra. -- They include Persian poet Rumi in 1207
-- Pope Nicholas IV in 1227
-- Chewing gum magnate William Wrigley Jr. in 1861
-- German physicist Hans Geiger, co-inventor of the Geiger counter, in 1882
-- Film director Lewis Milestone in 1895
-- Novelist Truman Capote in 1924
-- Actor Deborah Kerr in 1921
-- Actor Angie Dickinson in 1931 (age 91)
-- Nobel Peace Prize laureate Elie Wiesel in 1928
-- Singer Johnny Mathis in 1935 (age 87)
-- Actor Len Cariou in 1939 (age 83)
-- Singer Marilyn McCoo in 1943 (age 79)
-- Actor Victoria Tennant in 1950 (age 72)
-- Actor Barry Williams in 1954 (age 68)
-- Actor Fran Drescher in 1957 (age 65)
-- Actor Eric Stoltz in 1961 (age 61)
-- Actor Crystal Bernard in 1961 (age 61)
-- Actor Monica Bellucci in 1964 (age 58)
-- Actor Jenna Elfman in 1971 (age 51)
-- Actor Marion Cotillard in 1975 (age 47)
-- Author Ta-Nehisi Coates in 1975 (age 47)
-- Tennis star Martina Hingis in 1980 (age 42)
-- U.S. Olympic gold medal-winning gymnast Dominique Moceanu in 1981 (age 41)
-- Actor Lacey Chabert in 1982 (age 40)
-- Actor Kieran Culkin in 1982 (age 40)
-- Rapper T-Pain, born Faheem Rashad Najm, in 1985 (age 37)
-- Actor Ki Hong Lee in 1986 (age 36)
-- Actor Ezra Miller in 1992 (age 30)
-- Actor/dancer Maddie Ziegler in 2002 (age 20)
-- Actor Bella Ramsey in 2003 (age 19)