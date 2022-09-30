Trending
Sept. 30, 2022 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for Sept. 30: Maddie Ziegler, Lacey Chabert

By UPI Staff
Maddie Ziegler arrives for the 94th annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on March 27. The actor/dancer turns 20 on September 30. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/5503fc265f16501950e184ba71ae2b0c/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Maddie Ziegler arrives for the 94th annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on March 27. The actor/dancer turns 20 on September 30. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 30 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Libra.

-- They include Persian poet Rumi in 1207

-- Pope Nicholas IV in 1227

-- Chewing gum magnate William Wrigley Jr. in 1861

-- German physicist Hans Geiger, co-inventor of the Geiger counter, in 1882

-- Film director Lewis Milestone in 1895

-- Novelist Truman Capote in 1924

-- Actor Deborah Kerr in 1921

-- Actor Angie Dickinson in 1931 (age 91)

-- Nobel Peace Prize laureate Elie Wiesel in 1928

-- Singer Johnny Mathis in 1935 (age 87)

-- Actor Len Cariou in 1939 (age 83)

-- Singer Marilyn McCoo in 1943 (age 79)

-- Actor Victoria Tennant in 1950 (age 72)

-- Actor Barry Williams in 1954 (age 68)

-- Actor Fran Drescher in 1957 (age 65)

-- Actor Eric Stoltz in 1961 (age 61)

-- Actor Crystal Bernard in 1961 (age 61)

-- Actor Monica Bellucci in 1964 (age 58)

-- Actor Jenna Elfman in 1971 (age 51)

-- Actor Marion Cotillard in 1975 (age 47)

-- Author Ta-Nehisi Coates in 1975 (age 47)

-- Tennis star Martina Hingis in 1980 (age 42)

-- U.S. Olympic gold medal-winning gymnast Dominique Moceanu in 1981 (age 41)

-- Actor Lacey Chabert in 1982 (age 40)

-- Actor Kieran Culkin in 1982 (age 40)

-- Rapper T-Pain, born Faheem Rashad Najm, in 1985 (age 37)

-- Actor Ki Hong Lee in 1986 (age 36)

-- Actor Ezra Miller in 1992 (age 30)

-- Actor/dancer Maddie Ziegler in 2002 (age 20)

-- Actor Bella Ramsey in 2003 (age 19)

