Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
Sept. 29, 2022 / 5:45 AM

Grammy-winning rapper Coolio dead at 59

By Karen Butler
1/3
Coolio has died at the age of 59. File Photo/Rune Hellestad) | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/d9f63e9b2321ee01ce2153a5ff3e9265/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Coolio has died at the age of 59. File Photo/Rune Hellestad) | License Photo

Sept. 29 (UPI) -- Grammy-winning rapper Artis Leon Ivey Jr. -- who performed under the name Coolio -- has died at the age of 59.

Ivery is best known for his iconic song, "Gangsta's Paradise," which appeared on the soundtrack of the 1995 Michelle Pfeiffer film, Dangerous Minds.

Advertisement

Weird Al Yankovic also famously parodied the song as "Amish Paradise."

Ivery's manager Jarez Posey confirmed his Wednesday death to Deadline and TMZ, saying the hip-hop star was found unresponsive in the bathroom of a friends's house.

Cardiac arrest is suspected, but an autopsy will be conducted to determine the official cause of his death.

Ivery's other hits include "Fantastic Voyage," "1,2,3,4 (Sumpin' New)," "It's All the Way Live (Now)" and "C U When U Get There."

The artist also wrote and performed "Aw, Here It Goes," the theme song for Kenan & Kel, a sitcom starring Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell.

He performed in South America and Europe over the summer and took the stage at a concert in Chicago last week.

Advertisement

Ivery also appeared on the reality shows Coolio's Rules, Rachael vs. Guy: Celebrity Cook-Off, Wife Swap and Big Brother. He was the author of the cookbook, Cookin' with Coolio: 5 Star Meals at a 1 Star Price, too.

"This is sad news. I witness first hand this man's grind to the top of the industry. Rest In Peace @Coolio," rapper Ice Cube posted on Twitter.

"Heartbroken to hear of the passing of the gifted artist @coolio," Pfeiffer wrote on Instagram.

"A life cut entirely too short. As some of you may know I was lucky enough to work with him on Dangerous Minds in 1995. He won a Grammy for his brilliant song on the soundtrack -- which I think was the reason our film saw so much success. I remember him being nothing but gracious. 30 years later I still get chills when I hear the song. Sending love and light to his family. Rest in Power, Artis Leon Ivey Jr."

"Peaceful Journey Brother. #Coolio," said musician and filmmaker Questlove.

"Oh man!!! RIP Coolio! Loved your music....too soon," said Oscar-winning actress Viola Davis.

"I am absolutely stunned," tweeted actor Lou Diamond Phillips. "Coolio was a friend and one of the warmest, funniest people I've ever met. We spent an amazing time together making Red Water in Capetown and we loved going head to head in the kitchen. He was one of a kind. Epic, Legendary and I'll miss him.

Advertisement

"Rest In Peace Coolio! A true legend and nice man. My heart goes out to your family and friends. So glad we got to hang and have some laughs," said comedian Rob Schneider.

Notable Deaths of 2022

Notable Deaths of 2022

Kenneth Starr
Kenneth Starr, a former federal judge, U.S. solicitor and independent counsel who investigated former President Bill Clinton, speaks in Washington on June 30, 2004. Starr died on September 13 at age 76 due to complications from surgery. Photo by Michael Kleinfeld/UPI | License Photo

Read More

'Good House' star Sigourney Weaver: It's not hard to love Kevin Kline D'Pharoah Woon-A-Tai: Bear grows up in 'Reservation Dogs' S2 Natalie Zea says survival trumps romance, emotions in S2 of 'La Brea' William Moseley: 'Raven's Hollow' shows human side of 'mad genius' Poe

Latest Headlines

Kevin Bacon joins cast of Netflix's 'Beverly Hills Cop' sequel
Movies // 10 minutes ago
Kevin Bacon joins cast of Netflix's 'Beverly Hills Cop' sequel
Sept. 29 (UPI) -- Kevin Bacon has signed up for a role in "Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley."
'Good House' star Sigourney Weaver: It's not hard to love Kevin Kline
Movies // 3 hours ago
'Good House' star Sigourney Weaver: It's not hard to love Kevin Kline
NEW YORK, Sept. 29 (UPI) -- Sigourney Weaver says she felt safe diving into deep emotional waters in the dramedy film, "The Good House," because she had her close friend and former "Dave" co-star Kevin Kline by her side.
Famous birthdays for Sept. 29: Ian McShane, Bill Nelson
Entertainment News // 3 hours ago
Famous birthdays for Sept. 29: Ian McShane, Bill Nelson
Sept. 29 (UPI) -- Actor Ian McShane turns 80 and NASA Administrator Bill Nelson turns 80, among the famous birthdays for Sept. 29.
Beyond Fest movie review: 'Banshees of Inisherin' finds poignancy in dark comedy
Movies // 6 hours ago
Beyond Fest movie review: 'Banshees of Inisherin' finds poignancy in dark comedy
LOS ANGELES, Sept. 29 (UPI) -- "The Banshees of Inisherin" take a darkly comic look at what happens when grown ups (Brendan Gleeson and Colin Farrell) stop being friends.
'Dahmer' revisits true-life history of serial killer, cannibal
Entertainment News // 15 hours ago
'Dahmer' revisits true-life history of serial killer, cannibal
Sept. 28 (UPI) -- Netflix limited series "Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story" dramatizes the real-life story of serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer, who admitted to killing 17 young men and boys between 1978 and 1991.
Lisa Kudrow, more join Taika Waititi 'Time Bandits' series
TV // 15 hours ago
Lisa Kudrow, more join Taika Waititi 'Time Bandits' series
Sept. 28 (UPI) -- Apple TV+ announced the cast of Taika Waititi's "Time Bandits" adaptation, including Lisa Kudrow, Charlyne Yi, Rachel House and more.
'The Hair Tales' trailer: Oprah Winfrey, Issa Rae celebrate Black hair in new docuseries
TV // 16 hours ago
'The Hair Tales' trailer: Oprah Winfrey, Issa Rae celebrate Black hair in new docuseries
Sept. 28 (UPI) -- "The Hair Tales," a new docuseries featuring Oprah Winfrey, Issa Rae, Chloe Bailey and Tracee Ellis Ross, is coming to Hulu.
Audible releases 'Sandman: Act III'
Entertainment News // 17 hours ago
Audible releases 'Sandman: Act III'
Sept. 28 (UPI) -- Audible released the third installment of the audio adaptation of Neil Gaiman's "The Sandman" on Wednesday.
Stray Kids tease '3racha,' 'Taste,' 'Can't Stop' from new EP
Music // 17 hours ago
Stray Kids tease '3racha,' 'Taste,' 'Can't Stop' from new EP
Sept. 28 (UPI) -- K-pop group Stray Kids released previews of "3racha," "Taste" and "Can't Stop," three songs from its EP "Maxident."
'Jack Ryan' Season 3 coming to Prime Video in December
TV // 17 hours ago
'Jack Ryan' Season 3 coming to Prime Video in December
Sept. 28 (UPI) -- "Jack Ryan," an action-thriller series starring John Krasinski, will return for a third season on Prime Video.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Unsolved Mysteries': Netflix unveils Volume 3 episode titles
'Unsolved Mysteries': Netflix unveils Volume 3 episode titles
'Jeopardy!' winner Amy Schneider marries Genevieve Davis
'Jeopardy!' winner Amy Schneider marries Genevieve Davis
Katie Couric goes public with breast cancer diagnosis
Katie Couric goes public with breast cancer diagnosis
TV review: 'Chucky' Season 2 takes mythology to satisfying, unpredictable places
TV review: 'Chucky' Season 2 takes mythology to satisfying, unpredictable places
Norman Reedus honored with star on Hollywood Walk of Fame
Norman Reedus honored with star on Hollywood Walk of Fame
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement