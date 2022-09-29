Trending
Entertainment News
Sept. 29, 2022 / 9:49 AM

'Bachelor' alum Sarah Herron expecting first child after fertility struggles

By Annie Martin

Sept. 29 (UPI) -- Bachelor alum Sarah Herron is going to be a mom.

The 35-year-old television personality is expecting her first child with her fiancé, Dylan Brown, after fertility struggles.

Herron shared the news Wednesday on Instagram following a year-long journey with in-vitro fertilization (IVF).

"We can't keep a secret any longer! Our embryo transfer was a success and I am pregnant with our baby boy! Our little 5day embryo is nestled in comfortably and is measuring in at 7 weeks old today," she captioned the post.

Herron, who broke her kneecap earlier this month, said she's spent "the first 3.5 weeks" of her pregnancy on bed rest.

"I believe these two events coincided for a reason and though it was excruciating, it turned into a miraculous path that I know I needed to take," she added. "The road ahead is long and I know we'll be holding our breath until the day our baby is earth side with us."

Fellow Bachelor Nation stars Lesley Murphy, Kendall Long and Becca Tilley were among those to congratulate Herron in the comments.

"I'm in TEARS and soooo so so happy for you two!!! Congratulations y'all. I can't wait to meet baby boy," Murphy wrote. "Over the moon excited!!!"

"I am soooooooo overwhelmingly happy for you and your family!!! congratulations!!!!" Long added.

"OH MY GOSH!!!! I'm so thrilled for y'all!!!!!! Congratulations!!!!!" Tilley said.

Herron and Brown got engaged in May 2021. Herron said at the time that she and Brown plan to have children together.

"We make each other better, we have so much fun and we're going to become parents together, so we decided to do the damn thing!" she said on Instagram.

Herron previously appeared as a contestant in Sean Lowe's season of The Bachelor and in Seasons 1 and 3 of Bachelor in Paradise.

