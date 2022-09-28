Trending
Sept. 28, 2022 / 11:00 AM

Robert Cormier, 'Slasher' and 'Heartland' actor, dies at 33

By Annie Martin
Robert Cormier, an actor who played Kit Jennings on "Slasher" and Finn Cotter on "Heartland," died Friday. Photo courtesy of Pixnio
Sept. 28 (UPI) -- Slasher and Heartland actor Robert Cormier has died.

Cormier died Friday at a hospital in Etokicoke, Ontario, following injuries in a fall, his sister Stephanie confirmed Tuesday to The Hollywood Reporter. He was 33.

The Canadian actor played Kit Jennings in Season 3 of the Netflix anthology horror series Slasher, released in 2019.

He also portrayed Winston in Season 3 of the Starz series American Gods and Finn Cotter in Seasons 15 and 16 of the Canadian series Heartland.

UPtv, a network that airs Heartland, posted a tribute to Cormier on its official Instagram account.

In his obituary, Cormier was remembered as "an athlete, an actor, and a great brother."

"He had a passion for helping others and was always looking to achieve more. He enjoyed movie nights with his family, and looked up greatly to his father. He impacted many people throughout his life whether it was family, teammates and friends. Rob's memory will live on through his passion for art and film; as well as his three sisters who meant the world to him."

The Heartland official Instagram account paid tribute to Cormier in a post Tuesday.

"We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Robert Cormier. He was a beloved member of the Heartland cast the last two seasons. On behalf of the Heartland cast and crew, our thoughts are with him and his family, who have asked for privacy during this difficult time," the statement reads.

