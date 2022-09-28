Norman Reedus honored with star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

1/5

Norman Reedus attends his Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony on Tuesday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 28 (UPI) -- Norman Reedus is the latest performer to be honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The 53-year-old actor received the plaque Tuesday in Los Angeles in recognition of his contributions to television. Advertisement

Reedus' fiancée, actress Diane Kruger, his son, Mingus Reedus, 22, and his mom, Marianne Reedus, supported Reedus at the ceremony.

Directors Guillermo del Toro and Greg Nicotero also attended the event.

"Norman Reedus is killing it! This fan favorite is constantly showing his talent. From actor to director to artist, his talent knows no bounds," Hollywood Walk of Fame producer Ana Martinez previously said in a statement. "Norman's star will appropriately be placed near the star of Night of the Living Dead creator George A. Romero."

Reedus is known for playing Murphy MacManus in The Boondock Saints movies and Daryl Dixon on the AMC series The Walking Dead. He also hosts the AMC travel series Ride with Norman Reedus.

The Walking Dead is in its 11th and final season, with Reedus to reprise Daryl in an upcoming spinoff.