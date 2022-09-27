Trending
Entertainment News
Sept. 27, 2022 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for Sept. 27: Gwyneth Paltrow, Lil Wayne

By UPI Staff
1/2
Gwyneth Paltrow attends the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in California on January 5, 2020. The actor turns 50 on September 27. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/58610c891f5c7c8e21f74b8c5dc04425/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Gwyneth Paltrow attends the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in California on January 5, 2020. The actor turns 50 on September 27. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 27 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Libra.

They include:

-- Statesman Samuel Adams in 1722

-- Political cartoonist Thomas Nast in 1840

-- Magician Harry Blackstone Sr. in 1885

-- Former U.S. Sen. Sam Ervin, D-N.C., in 1896

-- Actor Jayne Meadows in 1919

-- Filmmaker Arthur Penn in 1922

-- Actor William Conrad in 1920

-- Actor Wilford Brimley in 1934

-- Golf Hall of Fame member Kathy Whitworth in 1939 (age 83)

-- Rock musician Randy Bachman in 1943 (age 79)

File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI

-- Actor Liz Torres in 1947 (age 75)

-- Singer Meat Loaf, born Michael Lee Aday, in 1947

-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Mike Schmidt in 1949 (age 73)

-- Actor/singer Shaun Cassidy in 1958 (age 64)

-- Gold medal-winning speed skater Beth Heiden in 1959 (age 63)

-- Actor Gwyneth Paltrow in 1972 (age 50)

-- Rapper Lil Wayne, born Dwayne Michael Carter Jr., in 1982 (age 40)

File Photo by Nuccio DiNuzzo/UPI
-- Actor Anna Camp in 1982 (age 40)

-- Singer Avril Lavigne in 1984 (age 38)

-- Model/actor Arielle Vandenberg in 1986 (age 36)

-- Actor Thomas Mann in 1991 (age 31)

-- Actor Jenna Ortega in 2002 (age 20)

File Photo by James Atoa/UPI

Wednesday Addams series coming to Netflix in November

