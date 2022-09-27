Famous birthdays for Sept. 27: Gwyneth Paltrow, Lil Wayne

Sept. 27 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Libra.
They include:
|Advertisement
Sept. 27 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Libra. They include:
Sept. 27 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Libra.
They include:
-- Statesman Samuel Adams in 1722
-- Political cartoonist Thomas Nast in 1840
-- Magician Harry Blackstone Sr. in 1885
-- Former U.S. Sen. Sam Ervin, D-N.C., in 1896
-- Actor Jayne Meadows in 1919
-- Filmmaker Arthur Penn in 1922
-- Actor William Conrad in 1920
-- Actor Wilford Brimley in 1934
-- Golf Hall of Fame member Kathy Whitworth in 1939 (age 83)
-- Rock musician Randy Bachman in 1943 (age 79)
-- Actor Liz Torres in 1947 (age 75)
-- Singer Meat Loaf, born Michael Lee Aday, in 1947
-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Mike Schmidt in 1949 (age 73)
-- Actor/singer Shaun Cassidy in 1958 (age 64)
-- Gold medal-winning speed skater Beth Heiden in 1959 (age 63)
-- Actor Gwyneth Paltrow in 1972 (age 50)
-- Rapper Lil Wayne, born Dwayne Michael Carter Jr., in 1982 (age 40)
-- Actor Anna Camp in 1982 (age 40)
-- Singer Avril Lavigne in 1984 (age 38)
-- Model/actor Arielle Vandenberg in 1986 (age 36)
-- Actor Thomas Mann in 1991 (age 31)
-- Actor Jenna Ortega in 2002 (age 20)